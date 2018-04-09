The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - 2019: PDP accuses Buhari of endorsement-shopping
9th April 2018 - Saraki, PDP salute Mark at 70
9th April 2018 - Saraki appoints sacked senator as special adviser
9th April 2018 - Expect more looters’ list –Minister
9th April 2018 - Wike accuses FG of frame-up plot
8th April 2018 - Oshiomhole: FG should have been more ruthless with treasury looters
8th April 2018 - We’ve eliminated upland, riverine dichotomy – Wike
8th April 2018 - CBN, banks plan N60 billion stimulus to boost economy
8th April 2018 - No peace until FG delists IPOB as terror group – Prof Nwabueze
8th April 2018 - Enugu town union assures community on peace, unity, security
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: PDP accuses Buhari of endorsement-shopping

2019: PDP accuses Buhari of endorsement-shopping

— 9th April 2018

• No comment –APC spokesman

Romanus Ugwu; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the Presidency of shopping for  political endorsements for President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of next year’s general election.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the “recent stage-managed political endorsements” are “hypocritical and disgusting signs of desperation.”

The party equally  alleged  that the endorsements were coordinated by three presidential aides, a serving minister from the South South and some officials of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

“This cabal is also responsible for the renting of crowds who are usually conveyed in buses, trucks and trailers, to fill the space during president Buhari’s visits to various states of the Federation, as witnessed in Benue, during the last visit of Mr. President.”

The party alleged that recently, the government organised some Arewa pastors, to visit Buhari, in Aso Rock and endorse him for the 2019 presidential contest.

“It is heartrending that because of the desperation of one man, the integrity of Nigeria’s seat of power has again been ridiculed as the world watched religious bodies and groups in the country disowning the procured band.

“The fact that this disgraceful drama came barely a week after our nation suffered an international show of shame over president Buhari’s presentation with a procured award fraudulently linked to the late Martin Luther King Jr, speaks volumes of this administration’s proclivity for falsehood, lies and deception.

“Having failed to gain any endorsements from reputable international figures, such as Bill Gates and the Martin Luther Kings Jr group, the APC and the Presidency have now, shamelessly, resorted to cheaper ways and means, particularly, along the unregulated and porous religious and sectional lines.

“It is now overtly manifest that the Buhari administration is ready to even stage anything, no matter how ignoble, including fake rescue missions, to deceive Nigerians,” it said.

The PDP stated that if Buhari had fulfilled the least of his numerous 2015 campaign promises to Nigerians, there would not have been any need for the government to be shopping for awards and endorsements, ahead of next year’s election.

“That president Buhari could be begging for endorsements only points to the fact that he and his cabal have lost the support of Nigerians whom his administration has subjected to horrible economic hardships, traumatic bloodletting and a bleak future,”it said.

Regardless, the APC has dismissed PDP’s claims.

Reacting to the PDP, National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, initially said APC has no time replying trivialities from the opposition party, but noted that there is no truth in such claims.

“How do expect me to respond to every triviality from PDP?

“What do they mean by renting crowd? Has political campaigns started?

“By the way, does Buhari need to rent crowd or shop for endorsements? You should know that we are busy for our National Executive Committee meeting today.

“We don’t have time to comment on irrelevances. My official reaction to this is no response,” the ruling party spokesperson said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: PDP accuses Buhari of endorsement-shopping

— 9th April 2018

• No comment –APC spokesman Romanus Ugwu; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the Presidency of shopping for  political endorsements for President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of next year’s general election. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the “recent stage-managed political endorsements” are “hypocritical and…

  • Saraki

    Saraki, PDP salute Mark at 70

    — 9th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described his predecessor, Senator David Mark, as a patriot and a statesman. Saraki, in a statement issued in Abuja, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, yesterday, said Mark has distinguished himself as a Nigerian with vast leadership experience, being…

  • saraki

    Saraki appoints sacked senator as special adviser

    — 9th April 2018

    Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has approved the appointment of Senator Abubakar Danladi Abubakar as his special adviser on Special Duties. Saraki’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuf Olaniyonu, said the appointment takes immediate effect. Abubakar, had earlier represented Taraba North senatorial district in the Eighth Senate where he served as chairman of Committee on…

  • looters

    Expect more looters’ list –Minister

    — 9th April 2018

    Minister of Information and Communications, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said “very soon,” another list of looters would be released by the Federal Government and stressed that no amount of ‘’intimidation from any side’’ will stop the new list. Mohammed disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the sidelines of a condolence visit to…

  • Wike

    Wike accuses FG of frame-up plot

    — 9th April 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has raised the alarm over a plot by the Federal Government and her agents, to frame him up by planting illegal items on him in any of his trips outside the shores of Nigeria, and have him quizzed and embarrassed by foreign security agencies. The governor disclosed this in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share