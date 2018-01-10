The Sun News
Latest
10th January 2018 - Herdsmen: MASSOB puts southern states on alert
10th January 2018 - Presidency blames National Assembly for corruption in MDAs
10th January 2018 - 2019: Parties to pick candidates in August
10th January 2018 - FG monetises N336m vehicle allowances for Obasanjo, Jonathan, IBB, others
10th January 2018 - Fayose appoints new permanent, executive secretaries
10th January 2018 - APC shuts Abia with grand rally
10th January 2018 - PDP knocks APC over Umuahia rally
10th January 2018 - Idoma lawyers brand Benue killings pogrom, knocks  Buhari
9th January 2018 - Steve Bannon steps down as Breitbart Executive Chairman
9th January 2018 - Gates Foundation to help repay Nigeria’s $76 million polio eradication loan from Japan
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: Parties to pick candidates in August

2019: Parties to pick candidates in August

— 10th January 2018

•Insists Anambra Central senatorial poll must hold

•Promises to register more parties

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a schedule of activities and timetable for the 2019 general elections.

First out of the blocks would be party primaries for presidential and National Assembly elections, scheduled to hold between August and October this year.

Briefing newsmen at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, said collection of nominations forms by the aspirants of the political parties for national and state elections will be between August August 11 to 24, 2018.

“The sequence of polls begins with the presidential and National Assembly elections, followed by governorship, state Assembly and FCT Area Council elections. In the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), there are critical steps from the publication of notice of election to the conduct of the polls.

“These have been fixed by the commission as follows: Publication of notice of election; national and state elections–August  17, FCT Area Council election–September 3.

“Collection of nomination forms by political parties: National and state elections will be between August 11-24; FCT Area Council elections will hold on November 10. Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from the primaries; national and state elections will be from August 18 to October 7; FCT Area Council elections is from September 4 to October 27.

“Commencement of campaign by the parties: Presidential and National Assembly is on November 18, governorship and state Assembly will start on December 1; FCT Area Council elections is on December 2, 2018. The last day for submission of nomination forms to INEC, for  presidential and National Assembly is December 3, for governorship and atate Assembly is December 17 while FCT Area Council elections is on December 14.

“The last day for campaigns, for presidential and National Assembly elections is February 14, 2019, that of governorship, state Assembly and FCT Area Council elections is  February 28, 2019,” the commission noted.

In his words of caution, Mahmood said: “For us to succeed, we need the support and cooperation of all stakeholders. I wish to seize this opportunity to remind the political parties, candidates and other stakeholders that election is a process governed by law. The commission expects full adherence to the provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act, which form the bases of the detailed time table and schedule of activities.”

“The decision of the Commission to fix election dates is to engender certainty in our electoral calendar and to enable all stakeholders to prepare adequately for elections, as is the case in many mature and developing democracies.

“Already, the Commission has concluded its Strategic Plan and the Strategic Plan of Action for the current electoral cycle and beyond covering the period 2017-2021, as well as Election Project Plan.

“The Commission is moving away from the culture Of quick-fix, fire brigade approach to the management of elections in Nigeria. As our democracy matures, the planning and implementation of electoral activities should be predictable and systematic. This is all the more pertinent given the size and population of the country, the terrain, logistical requirements, the increasing number of political parties, security challenges and number of constituencies for which elections are to be held. For instance, in 2019, the Commission will conduct elections for 1,558 constituencies, made up of one presidential constituency, 29 govemorship constituencies out of 36 (seven govemorship elections are staggered and conducted off-cycle), 109 senatorial districts, 360 federal constituencies, 991 state Assembly constituencies, 6 Area ouncil chairmen as well as 62 councillorship positions for the FCT.”

Asked how much the general election will cost,  he replied: “I want to inform you that we have not finished the logistics. By Thursday this week, we will be able to inform you after our meeting, the exact figure the conduct of elections will take.

Reacting to the confusion trailing the conduct of the Anambra Central Senatorial bye-election, Mahmood declared that the election will hold this Saturday, as directed by the Court of Appeal.

He also said the Commission will comply with the extant law as regards registration of new political parties.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Herdsmen: MASSOB puts southern states on alert

— 10th January 2018

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), under the leadership of Mr. Uchenna Madu, has called on southern states and the Middle Belt, to be vigilant over alleged herdsmen plans to attack major cities and communities in their areas. The group condemned the killing of Benue…

  • Presidency blames National Assembly for corruption in MDAs

    — 10th January 2018

    •Says poor oversight of 7th Assembly responsible for graft From Fred Itua, Abuja  The Presidency has blamed alleged corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the failure of the leadership of the Seventh National Assembly to carry out their oversight duty. The presidency alleged failure of the immediate past National Assembly leadership led to…

  • 2019: Parties to pick candidates in August

    — 10th January 2018

    •Insists Anambra Central senatorial poll must hold •Promises to register more parties From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a schedule of activities and timetable for the 2019 general elections. First out of the blocks would be party primaries for presidential and National Assembly elections, scheduled to hold between August…

  • FG monetises N336m vehicle allowances for Obasanjo, Jonathan, IBB, others

    — 10th January 2018

    •Allocates N210m  for Atiku, Sambo, others From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Indications emerged, yesterday, that former Heads of State and former presidents got N40 million from the Federal Government last year. The money was for them to purchase vechicles, paid in line with government’s monetisation policy. The beneficiaries  were: President Goodluck Jonathan; General Yakubu Gowon;  President…

  • Fayose appoints new permanent, executive secretaries

    — 10th January 2018

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has appointed four new permanent secretaries and five new executive secretaries, to fill vacancies in the state’s public service. This was just as he called for the support of public servants in the state, so as to make it a better place for all….

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share