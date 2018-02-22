2019: Oyo guber not for suspect, godson, moneybag

The Sun News
— 22nd February 2018

Anthony Obi

The Reality Forum, Oyo State, has alleged that as the 2019 general elections draw nearer, people of questionable characters are desperately sponsoring their cronies for the governorship seat of the state.

Its convener and chairman, Elder Jide Ajao, told Daily Sun in Ibadan: “A lot of subterfuge moves are being made by all who are politically active, including who had raped us politically at one time or the other and still wish to continue to rape us directly or indirectly through their cronies sponsored into power. This has been the experience in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.

“Oyo state, which has been a pace setter state from the days of the Obafemi Awolowos, has had a share of this national malady and has been under one misrule or the other for too long.

“This is sadly so because of the undemocratic and not-people-friendly manner the helmsman in the affairs of the state was being chosen and the caliber of personality put in the saddle of governance. The man in the saddle, holding sway had always been chosen through undemocratic processes, unpopular electoral arrangement or imposition via godfatherism.

“Against this backdrop, the state had unfortunately suffered backwardness economically, educationally, socially and of course politically. Nothing tangible visible had been achieved through this manner of selection of leadership. How on earth do you expect an honest and transparent leadership from a corrupt personality, someone with ill-gotten wealth and corruptly imposed and put in power against the wish of the people? This era must stop for good.

“It has come to our notice that the powers-that-be in Abuja have perfected arrangement on how to railroad and install a governor for us in 2019 in Oyo State. The Presidency has picked a so-called anointed candidate. Funny enough, we learnt the ‘vice presidency’ has also chosen its own preferred choice, a development, which will likely create crisis and chaos in their fold. Anyway, we are less concerned about what happens in their party.

“Surprisingly, the presidency’s candidate has been unreasonably and arrogantly confident that he would become the next governor of the state on account of the ungodly scheming programmed in Abuja and to be implemented in Oyo.

“This is even as the ‘vice presidency’ is allegedly routing for another candidate from Oke-Ogun. The All Progressives Congress (APC), with the Presidency, has perfected plans, on how to make their candidate emerge as the next governor of the state. This is to inform them that the cat has been let out of the bag and the people of Oyo State should be on guard to protect their votes jealously.

“The reality Forum together with the good people of Oyo State, will resist all attempts to hatch ill and evil plans in the state. Perhaps we have to be magnanimous at this juncture to tell the leadership of the party that apart from the fact that their anointed candidate is not likeable and a political liability in the state, APC itself lost its relevance, position and popularity long ago.

“As a forum comprising leaders of various human rights activists, young and veteran politicians and as a mouthpiece having our presence in the grassroots, we have the authority to state that the people of Oyo state are tired of and not ready for any imposed personality or a moneybag as the next governor of the state.

“Oyo earnestly aspires for and desires a governor with a kind genius heart, a genuine intention and elected by them who would fix, re-build and bring the state back to its past enviable position of pace setter.”

About author

Uche Atuma

