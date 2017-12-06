The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - Soldiers kill 7 terrorists, recover arms, IED in Borno
6th December 2017 - Oyo PDP endorses Ladoja for PDP national chairman
6th December 2017 - Traders lick their wounds, as fire guts Karmo Market
6th December 2017 - Stakeholders unveil Bwari tourist village project
6th December 2017 - Fuss over Abuja ‘ghost’ houses
6th December 2017 - When church used carnival for evangelism 
6th December 2017 - Beauty queen takes peace education to Abuja IDPs camp
6th December 2017 - Yuletide: Daredevil criminals invade Abuja
6th December 2017 - Lagos, 9mobile to teach 1m Nigerians to code by 2019
6th December 2017 - Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: Oyegun tackles Atiku

2019: Oyegun tackles Atiku

— 6th December 2017

• I’m at home in PDP, says  ex-VP

• We’re better off without you –APC chair

From Romanus Ugwu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Agaju Madugba, Katsina

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said the exit of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, from the party will strengthen the ruling party  in the 2019 general elections.

Oyegun said contrary to the speculations, Atiku’s exit will not trigger any exodus.

The national chairman spoke at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, as his investiture as the national life grand patron the Association of Former Local Government Chairmen and Counsellors.

Deputy National Chairman (South), Segun Oni and National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu.

Addressing the association, Oyegun warned them not to be like the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), which, he alleged, has eroded its credibility by being reduced to an endorsement group of one election or the other.

“Let nobody fear that the defection of the former vice president is going to lead to any deluge.

“ If anybody wants to defect, the day you are defecting is the day you bring out your heavy guns; not later.

“When you stand and they look at your right and left, they say, ‘Ah! This man has done something great.’ So, don’t ever be afraid that there is going to be any massive defection.  As a matter of fact the contrary is the case. The APC is growing in strength on a daily basis. Anybody who is anybody is virtually with the APC today. The reality is, outside the APC, there is no other party that is truly settled, not even the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They are still fighting about how to get a chairman and the rest of it. Today, they say money has come to buy the chairmanship position. So, it is something you should take pride in… It is just that the remnants of the PDP have found their voice, so, they are screaming very loud and we think the whole country is upside down. It is not. The country is making steady progress and, your party is growing on a daily basis.” Oyegun said.

Speaking during the investiture, the association’s National Coordinator, Hon. Mike Omohimua described Oyegun as a man of high intellect and political pedigree, who deployed his “political doggedness and experience to rescue Nigeria from collapse,” in the hands of the immediate-past PDP administration.

Regardless,    Atiku has visited the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata House, in Abuja.

He formally returned to the party on December 3.

Atiku arrived the party’s national secretariat about 11.58am, yesterday,  accompanied by his supporters and  was received by members of the party’s National Caretaker Committee.

Speaking during the visit, Atiku said he was at the secretariat to pay courtesy to the national leadership, following his return to the party.

“Many people have read in the media that I have returned home. This is the home.”

The two-time vice president also described the PDP as the only political party in the country.

“I can bet you, the records we achieved so far in governance, no government has yet even done 50 percent of what we have achieved in government, not to talk of equalling our performance in government,”Atiku said.

Consequently, he appealed to  former PDP members presently in other political parties to return.

“This party is the only party in this country. Let me pay tribute to the past leadership of this great party, where ever they may be and to call upon them to please, return home as I have done. It is only by returning home that we will build a stronger, more united party that can, again, return to government and continue to deliver the dividends of democracy.”

Reacting to Atiku’s defection,  Masari warned Nigerians to “stay away from these enemies of the people who are masquerading as if they like the people or they are for the people. They were once in position to salvage the situation but misused the opportunities. Don’t look at what they are doing today.”

Masari spoke yesterday, when members of the Katsina State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House.

“Their defection is good riddance to bad rubbish,” Masari said, and added, “let them go.”

“Even here, locally, we have them but we can deal with them. It is not good enough for somebody to enter his room and start talking. “Let us come out and face the people. This government is ready, willing and prepared to face anybody and account for our stewardship anytime and anywhere.

“Some of them at the national level complain that they are being sidelined, that they have not been contacted, not been involved.

“First of all, President Muhammadu Buhari has no job that he can give to everybody but he is introducing policies that will free the ordinary people of Nigeria.”

He said that the Katsina State government was committed to reviving the Health, Education and Agriculture sectors of the economy as well as on security, to make impact on the lives of the people.

“Plans are underway to recruit 60 consultants by January next year. They comprise doctors, nurses and laboratory scientists, to ensure that our people do not travel out of the state or abroad for medical treatment.

“We also provide free delivery kits for pregnant women. We will ensure there is strict compliance by the health personnel and any health personnel found wanting in this direction will have themselves to blame.

“All these we are doing to ensure we touch the lives of the populace positively,” Masari said.

Post Views: 45
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 6th December 2017 at 6:43 am
    Reply

    What Nigerians are anxiously lookn to is the clean sweep of the known highly corrupt, fair wether, nconsitent pretenders to Champions of Democratic norms, Analogue politicians frm both the APC,PDP & all the other Brief case associations. Presently paradn accross the Country as politiacl parties.To as matter of National rescue mission, team to form a formidable Ideological cum Peoples Oriented political party, irrespective of tribe,religion or the present amalgation of highly corrupt, the impunitious looters of the National economy or other mundane considerations to strategize on how to Constitutit-utional means rescue Nigerians frm the present leadership of the Country in 2019 Gen elections. To ensure Security,inclussion, healthy competition, amongst the States for prosperity & economic well being of all sections of Nigerians !

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Soldiers kill 7 terrorists, recover arms, IED in Borno

— 6th December 2017

From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on counter insurgency operations in the north east  killed seven members of the Boko Haram terrorists group in two separate operations in some parts of Borno State. Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier-General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement said the soldiers who…

  • Oyo PDP endorses Ladoja for PDP national chairman

    — 6th December 2017

      Ahead Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, to elect its national chairman, the Oyo State chapter of the party Tuesday endorsed former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as its sole candidate.   Ladoja’s endorsement was made known in a tweet by the party’s spokesman, Akeem Olatunji, against…

  • Lagos, 9mobile to teach 1m Nigerians to code by 2019

    — 6th December 2017

    Telecom company, 9mobile, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, plans to teach at least one million Lagos residents how to code by 2019. In line with the vision of the Code Lagos initiative, a coding centre has been launched in one of the company’s adopted schools, Rabiatu Thompson Primary School, Surulere, Lagos. Code Lagos…

  • Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage

    — 6th December 2017

    Google has unveiled Datally, an Android app that helps smartphone users understand, control and save mobile data. Datally works on all smartphones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher, and is available for download on the  Google Play Store  globally. Speaking at the launch of Datally in Lagos, Google Nigeria’s country director, Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said,…

  • Yuletide: How to avoid long queues at ATM points

    — 6th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye        [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Long queues of customers have always characterised the Yuletide in the last couple of years. While banks and automated teller machines (ATM) have always been bombarded by thousands of users, waiting to deposit or withdraw cash is just as hectic. Even before the Yuletide, bank customers…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share