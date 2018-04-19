The Sun News
19th April 2018 - 2019: Only God, Imo people can determine my fate –Araraume
19th April 2018 - Buhari’s re-election: Why I accepted to serve as campaign spokesman –Keyamo
19th April 2018 - Work on Fourth Mainland Bridge begins December –Ambode
19th April 2018 - Rise and fall of Iwo Emirate
19th April 2018 - Ondo police nab 30 for robbery, kidnapping
19th April 2018 - Only court can disqualify Fayemi
19th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Moneybags won’t determine APC candidate
19th April 2018 - Day Oba Bajowa became ICJCA president
19th April 2018 - Why you should eat fruits
19th April 2018 - Reasons to reduce, stop eating meat
Home / Politics / 2019: Only God, Imo people can determine my fate –Araraume
Araraume

2019: Only God, Imo people can determine my fate –Araraume

— 19th April 2018

Emma Njoku

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and governorship aspirant, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has said only God and the people of Imo can determine his fate in his ambition to become governor of the State in 2019.

His Special Adviser on Media, Ik Ogbonna, said this in a statement, yesterday, while reacting to Governor Rochas Okorocha’s recent remark that he would retire him (Araraume), among other political bigwigs in Imo politics, after next year’s general elections.

“We are not used to joining issues with anyone, Governor Okorocha inclusive, but, it is instructive to say that my principal, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has clearly said Okorocha is not God, and that all powers belong to God. 

“Senator Araraume’s ambition, business, life and future rests, squarely, in the hands of God. As a Christian and Knight of the Catholic Church, he is mindful of the role of God Almighty, in the affairs of men and, therefore, in all his dealings (public and private), he acknowledges the preeminence and ultimate authority of God,” the statement read.

Araraume said Okorocha was still “struggling to make ends meet” as at 1988 when he was state treasurer of Liberal Convention Party in the old Imo State comprising Imo. He recalled that in 1999, himself, Chief Evan Enwerem and Okorocha won tickets to vie for senatorial seats, under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but, whereas he and Enwerem won their elections, Okorocha could not.   

“Let me further state, that Senator Araraume started politics long before  Okorocha. As at 1988/89, when Okorocha was still struggling to make ends meet, Senator Araraume was the state treasurer of Liberal Convention Party in the old Imo State, comprising Imo, Abia and parts of Ebonyi State. From 1990-1993, he was a member of  National Republican Convention (NRC) National Finance Committee and State chairman of All People’s Party (APP) in 1998. This shows a well grounded politician and party man. In 1999, he, alongside Chief Evan Enwerem and Okorocha were given senatorial tickets by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); they all won except, Chief Okorocha. He went on to get a second term and has been actively involved in state and national politics. He is currently a Federal Commissioner, representing the Southeast, in the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC). Senator Araraume has won all elections he has participated in, but was denied victory in some. As they say, God’s time is the best, and like President Muhammadu Buhari, who won on his fourth attempt, 2019 will be his fourthth attempt, and he will emerge victorious by the grace of God, the votes and goodwill of Imo people,” the statement added.

Araraume said while he is busy ensuring APC is on sound footing in Imo, Okorocha is on the other hand allegedly “hobnobbing with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and dishing out portfolios to himself as Senator for Orlu, his in-law, as governor, himself, again, as president in 2023 and his deputy as Senator for Owerri, etc.” He said Okorocha was declared winner of his last two elections after, allegedly, “failing severally, and only after supplementary or rerun elections were conducted.” The election that gave him victory in 2015 was with the active support of Araraume.

Araraume

