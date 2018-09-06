– The Sun News
NASARAWA ASSEMBLY

2019: Only experienced guber aspirant’ll get our support – Nasarawa Assembly

— 6th September 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has given conditions for it to support any governorship aspirant, noting that such must be a well experienced and acceptable by the people.

Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, made this known, on Wednesday, in Lafia, the state capital, when an APC governorship aspirant, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, paid a visit on the members.

Balarabe-Abdullahi noted that the state lawmakers, as a critical stakeholders in the state, would assess to know who could succeed Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

The Speaker also said that the state lawmakers were praying hard for the emergence of a credible governorship candidate that would take the state to the next level of development.

READ ALSO: 2019 guber: APC has no business presenting candidate in Rivers – Wike

He commended the aspirant and his campaign team for considering the state lawmakers critical in Nasarawa State project.

Earlier, Balarabe-Abdullahi had said that he and his campaign team were in the Assembly to share  their visions and aspirations on what he intended to do if elected as governor.

He used the opportunity to debunk the rumour making the rounds that he is not an indigene of the state and he would mortgage the state if elected while urging people to disregard such rumour.

 

 

 

 

