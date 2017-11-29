2019: Only Buhari can take Nigeria to Promised Land, says Ortom

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As the 2019 general elections draws faster closer, Gvernor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has drummed support for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election, insisting that he (Buhari) remains the only leader capable of taking Nigeria to the promised land.

Speaking to newsmen, in Makurdi, on Wednesday, Governor Ortom endorsed President Buhari for a second term and described him as ‘a man of integrity, discipline and courage to fight corruption.’

Governor Ortom was among the three governors from the north central geo-political zone who met with the President, in Abuja, recently.

“He (Buhari) is a man of integrity, discipline and courage to fight corruption and that is the kind of leader we need at this time. I have not seen any other person than Buhari who can lead Nigeria at this trying time.”

On the issue of his health and age, Governor Ortom maintained that President Buhari is still very strong and healthy stressing that he is far younger than former President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.

“Mr. President is still very strong and healthy. You know, old soldier never dies. Have you seen him lately? He is very strong and healthy. Besides that, Buhari is far younger than Mugabe. I remain committed to my belief that Buhari is the only one who can take Nigeria to the promised land,” he said.

Also reacting to the recent resignation of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku from the All Progressives Party (APC), Governor Ortom said it would not affect the chances of APC in Benue and Nigeria.

While noting that Atiku had the freedom to associate or express himself in anyway, the governor, however, assured that despite Atiku’s defection, the APC would continue to be united and strong.

“His resignation would not affect the party at all. The party is united and getting stronger and many are decamping into APC even right now. The APC is waxing stronger and will continue to be strong. Nigeria has not forgotten the ills of the past. Atiku has the freedom of association and expression and it’s not a crime to leave one party to join another. After all I was in the PDP and had to join APC.”