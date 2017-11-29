The Sun News
Latest
29th November 2017 - 2019: Only Buhari can take Nigeria to Promised Land, says Ortom
29th November 2017 - Pay roll fraud war evidential, says Dickson aid
29th November 2017 - Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
29th November 2017 - Viagra goes on open sale in UK by 2018
29th November 2017 - Northern women kick against ‘humiliation’ of girl-child
29th November 2017 - Nasarawa 2018 budget scales First Reading same day Al-makura proposes N122b
29th November 2017 - Tambuwal urges traditional leaders to foster peace, unity
29th November 2017 - Ex-Ebonyi gov, 5 others to receive FCEE Fellowship Award
29th November 2017 - Appeal court upholds Kwara gov. election
29th November 2017 - AfDB gives Nigeria $250m to fix North East
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Only Buhari can take Nigeria to Promised Land, says Ortom

2019: Only Buhari can take Nigeria to Promised Land, says Ortom

— 29th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As the 2019 general elections draws faster closer, Gvernor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has drummed support for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election, insisting that he (Buhari) remains the only leader capable of taking Nigeria to the promised land.

Speaking to newsmen, in Makurdi, on Wednesday, Governor Ortom endorsed President Buhari for a second term and described him as ‘a man of integrity, discipline and courage to fight corruption.’

Governor Ortom was among the three governors from the north central geo-political zone who met with the President, in Abuja, recently.

“He (Buhari) is a man of integrity, discipline and courage to fight corruption and that is the kind of leader we need at this time. I have not seen any other person than Buhari who can lead Nigeria at this trying time.”

On the issue of his health and age, Governor Ortom maintained that President Buhari is still very strong and healthy stressing that he is far younger than former President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.

“Mr. President is still very strong and healthy. You know, old soldier never dies. Have you seen him lately? He is very strong and healthy. Besides that, Buhari is far younger than Mugabe. I remain committed to my belief that Buhari is the only one who can take Nigeria to the promised land,” he said.

Also reacting to the recent resignation of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku from the All Progressives Party (APC), Governor Ortom said it would not affect the chances of APC in Benue and Nigeria.

While noting that Atiku had the freedom to associate or express himself in anyway, the governor, however, assured that despite Atiku’s defection, the APC would continue to be united and strong.

“His resignation would not affect the party at all. The party is united and getting stronger and many are decamping into APC even right now. The APC is waxing stronger and will continue to be strong. Nigeria has not forgotten the ills of the past. Atiku has the freedom of association and expression and it’s not a crime to leave one party to join another. After all I was in the PDP and had to join APC.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Only Buhari can take Nigeria to Promised Land, says Ortom

— 29th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As the 2019 general elections draws faster closer, Gvernor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has drummed support for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election, insisting that he (Buhari) remains the only leader capable of taking Nigeria to the promised land. Speaking to newsmen, in Makurdi, on Wednesday, Governor Ortom endorsed President…

  • Pay roll fraud war evidential, says Dickson aid

    — 29th November 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State government has insisted that its war against pay roll fraud in the civil service system is based on water tight evidence.  The Chief of Staff to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, Mr Talford Ongolo who stated this on Tuesday faulted claims by those peddling stories that the ongoing battle…

  • Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

    — 29th November 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The FEC meeting which commenced at exactly 10:55a.m. had in attendance Ministers of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Science and Technology, Mr. Ogonnaya Onu. Others were Ministers of Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelema; Agriculture,…

  • Viagra goes on open sale in UK by 2018

    — 29th November 2017

    Britain is to become the first country in the world where the erectile disfunction drug Viagra can be bought without the need for a doctor’s prescription from 2018, its maker Pfizer said. The US pharmaceutical giant made the announcement late on Tuesday, saying it had received authorisation from the British regulator following a public consultation….

  • Northern women kick against ‘humiliation’ of girl-child

    — 29th November 2017

    From: Gyang Bere, Jos Women in Northern Nigeria have kicked against culture which makes it a taboo for a girl child to be educated more than her male counterpart, as well as what they called ‘humiliation’ of women who give births to female children in the society. The women, on Wednesday, converged in Jos, Plateau…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share