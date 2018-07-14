2019: Only Atiku can return PDP to power – Fabiyi

What is your take on the impression that some power brokers in the PDP may not be comfortable with Atiku and are likely to give the party’s ticket to somebody they can control?

I am happy you said this. When you talk about power brokers, they are everywhere. They are in all the parties and we have them in the PDP too. But the biggest undoing that the PDP would do to itself is not to pick Atiku as its flag bearer in the coming election. It will be the greatest undoing for the PDP. I am not saying it because I am an admirer of Atiku. I am saying it because this is the view of the generality of the people including members of the PDP. What we need is somebody who can drive the country to the part of growth and development. I do not believe that any reasonable stakeholder who truly loves this party and this country would like to stay in the way of Atiku because everybody knows that he has the capacity in terms of experience, preparation and track records. He stands out. There is no other person with his track records even in the APC. You can never compare Buhari to Atiku when it comes to articulation and experience in government. We saw the records of Atiku when he was the vice president. So, what the PDP needs to do now is to support Atiku to lead them to that victory that we are seriously looking for in 2019. If the PDP wants to return to power, Atiku is the answer. If Nigeria wants progress and development, Atiku is the answer. I am not going to deceive anybody about that.

The last working visit of President Buhari to Lagos State was a smart political move to consolidate his influence in the South West. With the development, do you think Atiku has any chance to get votes in the South West region?

Number one is that the South West people are very enlightened. You will agree with me that they are very enlightened. They are not pushovers in politics. You cannot come and pull wool over their eyes politically and think you would have your way. The South West people know what is good for them and they know where they are going. Atiku’s relationship cuts across the nation and many spheres including party lines, ethnicity, religion, gender and so on. The South West is like a second home for Atiku. Here was a man who stepped down for their son at one point or the other. He stepped down for MKO Abiola. Also in 2013 when he had the opportunity to take over from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he said no let me leave him for the South West to complete their eight years. The South West people know who can deliver and they know what Atiku can do.