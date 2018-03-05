2019: Ondo APC supports Buhari, passes vote of confidence in Akeredolu

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo North Senatorial District has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election.

Rising from its maiden meeting, which was held in Owo and attended by APC leaders in the state, including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, House of Assembly members and members of the state executive council from the zone, as well as other leaders from the district, called on Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

The party, in its resolutions read by the governor’s Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale, also passed a vote of confidence in Akeredolu and urged members to continue to work towards APC’s success in the state.

Chairmen and their executives from national to ward levels, with their executive members, also got the party support for tenure elongation as agreed at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja.

In his address, Akeredolu appreciated officers and members in the district for their unflinching support during the last governorship election and their commitments to the progressive ideals of APC.

The governor assured members of the party seeking elective posts in the forthcoming general election in the state of a level playing ground, devoid of sentiments and favour.

Stressing the importance of the tenure extension of the executives, Akeredolu noted that it would help the party to perform well and record victory in all elections.

He solicited the cooperation and support of party leaders, as well as faithful for his administration to deliver on all his campaign promises to the people.