The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - 2019: Ondo APC supports Buhari, passes vote of confidence in Akeredolu
5th March 2018 - Ambode and pains of owning property in the city
5th March 2018 - Is Abia elite ready for good governance?
5th March 2018 - Battle for Sierra Leone’s State House
5th March 2018 - Investment Tribunal rejects NJC supervision in new law
5th March 2018 - Discordant tunes trail CBN’s no dividend directive
5th March 2018 - NNPC spends N774m subsidising petrol daily –Baru
5th March 2018 - Anambra bans okada after 7pm
5th March 2018 - Man kills father, stabs mother, self in Anambra
5th March 2018 - APC sweeps council poll
Home / Politics / 2019: Ondo APC supports Buhari, passes vote of confidence in Akeredolu

2019: Ondo APC supports Buhari, passes vote of confidence in Akeredolu

— 5th March 2018

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo North Senatorial District has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election.

Rising from its maiden meeting, which was held in Owo and attended by APC leaders in the state, including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, House of Assembly members and members of the state executive council from the zone, as well as other leaders from the district, called on Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

The party, in its resolutions read by the governor’s Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale, also passed a vote of confidence in Akeredolu and urged members to continue to work towards  APC’s success in the state.

Chairmen and their executives from national to ward levels, with their executive members, also got the party support for tenure elongation as agreed at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja.

In his address, Akeredolu appreciated officers and members in the district for their unflinching support during the last governorship election and their commitments to the progressive ideals of APC. 

The governor assured members of the party seeking elective posts in the forthcoming general election in the state of a level playing ground, devoid of sentiments and favour. 

Stressing the importance of the tenure extension of the executives, Akeredolu noted that it would help the party to perform well and record victory in all elections.

He solicited the cooperation and support of party leaders, as well as faithful for his administration to deliver on all his campaign promises to the people. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Ondo APC supports Buhari, passes vote of confidence in Akeredolu

— 5th March 2018

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo North Senatorial District has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election. Rising from its maiden meeting, which was held in Owo and attended by APC leaders in the state, including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo…

  • Investment Tribunal rejects NJC supervision in new law

    — 5th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Amidst plans by the National Assembly to amend the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) Act 2, its Chairman, Siaka Isaiah Idoko-Akoh, has objected to the provision which seeks to plant the body under the direct supervision of the National Judicial Council (NJC), saying the move will dilute its essential character as a fast-track executive court…

  • Discordant tunes trail CBN’s no dividend directive

    — 5th March 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Nigerians have been reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive, that banks that fail to meet the minimum capital adequacy ratio should not be allowed to pay dividends. According to the CBN statement from CBN said “Banks or discount houses that have a high composite risk rating of high or Non-…

  • NNPC spends N774m subsidising petrol daily –Baru

    — 5th March 2018

    … As PENGASSAN demands reimbursement Adewale Sanyaolu Nearly two years after the Federal Government halted the regime of fuel subsidy that consumed trillions of naira in the past, Nigerians were yesterday shocked when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced that it currently spends N774 million daily as subsidy on the 50 million litres of…

  • Anambra bans okada after 7pm

    — 5th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  The Anambra State government has banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada, after 7pm across the state. The ban, according to the Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, was part of the state government’s efforts to curb resurgence of crime in the state. Announcing the ban in a press…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share