2019: Omolaja releases 11-point agenda to lift Ogun

Seasoned administrator and academic, Prof. Muhammad T.A. Omolaja, has launched an 11-point agenda aimed at transforming Ogun, if given the opportunity to govern the state in 2019.

Launching the agenda at a rally in Aiyetoro, he said governance in the country needs creative and fresh ideas to deliver the people from the current woes.

He emphasised the need for a better sustainable and secured environment to utilise Nigeria’s potentials for communal development, stressing that government must embrace the 21st century socio-economic and political pattern for youth development in the country.

Omolaja, who is aspiring to govern the state under the platform of the All Progressive Party (APC), noted that the challenges facing Ogun state are not rocket science, but need sincere political will to continue with the on-going development in the state.

“Ogun state cannot afford to give the honour to a person who would not perform when he gets to office and not know what to do with the rare privilege,” he said.

His 11 cardinal agenda, with the acronym OGUN REJOICE are: Open administration, transparent leadership in governance; Good governance, good health, safety and general security; Upgrading of infrastructures, development of people participatory agriculture (PPA) model and support for agro-allied industries; New networking and beautification of Ogun State to promote trade and tourism (T & T) for economic development; Rural and urban development, care of the elders, that is political leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and promotion of peace and inter-religious tolerance.