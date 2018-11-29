Ben Dunno, Warri

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, has enjoined stakeholders in forth-coming general elections to ensure an hitch-free electioneering campaign devoid of hate speeches, bias or sentiments capable of truncating the peaceful co-existence in the kingdom and its environs.

Speaking when the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Warri federal constituency, Mr. Alex Eyengho, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace the monarch, canvassed for an issue based campaign that would seek solutions to the problems of the area.

The monarch who described the APC candidate as one his children who has contributed immensely to the rich cultural heritage of the kingdom, stating that his track records of achievements in projecting its image cannot be over emphasised.

According to him, “Alex Eyengho is one of my children. He has added immense value to this kingdom and Warri generally.

“Alex Eyengho is a man of high integrity with passion for issues concerning Warri generally.

“He has my blessing to go ahead with his campaigns in the most peaceful manner,” the monarch said.

In his earlier address, Eyengho said he was in the palace to seek the blessing of the monarch before commencing his campaign fully in all parts of the constituency.

“I am here to tell your majesty, and I am sure you agree with me that among all the candidates gunning for this position.

“I am the most qualified in terms of capacity, competence, integrity, knowledge, exposure, passion, boldness, ruggedness, humility, accessibility and above all, the fear of God. I am out to serve the people and not the people serving me.

“I am out to reposition Warri through the quality of bills I shall sponsor or co sponsor regularly motions I shall move regularly in the House and my value-adding oversight functions on government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)”.

“Among the lot, I am manifestly the best person for this job. That’s why I say to the electorate: Here I am… Send me!,” Eyengho stated.

Eyengho also unveiled his campaign office in Warri South Local Government Area, appointing some of his supporters into various positions in his campaign structure.