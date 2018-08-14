– The Sun News
OKOWA

Okowa warns corps members against hooliganism, brigandage, thuggery

— 14th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to cave in to pressures to be used as willing tools by unscrupulous politicians.

The governor gave the advice at the NYSC orientation camp, Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state during the closing ceremony of the 2018 batch ‘B’ orientation course for corps members posted to the state.

Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr. Jude Sinebe, urged corps members to be at alert always, and be guided by the motto of the scheme.

READ ALSO: Behold APC senators in Senate

“As the nation is on the threshold of deepening democracy come 2019, do not yield yourselves as willing tools in the hands of opportunists who may want to take advantage of your youthful energies and re-direct them for personal gains.

“Hooliganism, brigandage and political thuggery do not befit brilliant minds like you. So be alert at all times and be guided by the motto of the NYSC which is service and humility,” he said.

He assured the corps members that the state is “safe, peaceful and very hospitable,” saying that they should go about their duties in their various places of primary assignments without fear, as “all security operatives and community leaders have been told to treat as priority all security concerns of corps members.”

Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr. Omotade Benjamin charged the corps members to remain dedicated and loyal in all their dealings throughout the service year.

“As we release you to all the nooks and crannies of Delta State, we are sending you as ambassadors of the scheme to preach and practice peace, unity, friendship, loyalty and hard work which the scheme stands for.

“We have acknowledged and commended your discipline and comportment in the camp; we expect that you will take same to the communities. Be respectful and law abiding citizens and do all that is required of you within the ambits of the law.

“Resist every urge to cut corners or to embark on unauthorised journeys. Remember that NYSC rewards good behaviour and punishes bad behaviour as well. Therefore, do not be caught on the wrong side of the law. Above all, render your services with humility and the fear of God,” he admonished.

