2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The second term ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State received a boost, on Wednesday, when the executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state passed a vote confidence on his administration.

In a communiqué signed by 20 executive members after an enlarged meeting with other party members in the area, they also commended the state chairman of PDP, Kingsley Esiso, Delta north PDP chairman, Moses Iduh and Aniocha north PDP chairman, Victor Egbune for their sterling qualities in piloting PDP affairs at various levels of the party.

The PDP stakeholders lauded the party leadership for the manner it conducted the recently concluded local government elections which the PDP overwhelmingly won, adding that it was good omen for the 2019 general elections, as they are committed to deliver the state and the centre.

The party chieftains stated that the PDP was not in crisis, saying that the rumored crisis was an attempt to scuttle the peace and cordial relationship enjoyed by its members, and assured of a bigger and stronger PDP ahead of the 2019 election.

Meanwhile, a pressure group with the state All Progressive Congress (APC), the Mainstream Delta APC (MDA), has constituted a 22-member governorship search and select committee.

The committee which was inaugurated by the state party leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor is headed by AVM Ajobena (rtd). It was mandated to report back within two weeks on the issue of zoning and the qualifying factors to be met by a prospective governorship aspirant.

They were also given additional two weeks to interact with the aspirants before presenting a shortlist of the selected candidate to be presented to the APC caucus.

Emerhor denied reports in some quarters that Delta APC is in shambles, but that the party was intact under one state executive headed by Prophet Jones Ode Erhue as chairman.

He said existence of interest groups including MDA, CDA and LAD in the party is healthy as it encourages necessary internal democratic competition within the party, adding that MDA, being a group of people within Delta APC with like mind has found common ground with and currently in alliance with the CDA group.

Emerhor said that a team would soon be raised to meet with the team from CDA to finalised the terms of corporation between both groups.

He stated that the interest groups are determined to field and support aspirants for all electoral positions in the upcoming party primaries including a governorship aspirant, senatorial aspirants for the three districts, House of representatives and State Assembly aspirants throughout the state.

Emerhor added before March 15, MDA would unveil its consensus governorship aspirant.

