2019: Okorocha planning to destroy APGA, Oye alleges

Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the 2019 general elections approaches, the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has alleged that Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State is sponsoring candidates on the platform of the party to destroy its existence in the state.

Oye also accused the governor of abandoning the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at its prime, insisting that the ‘stolen mandate’ would be reclaimed come 2019.

Oye said this, on Tuesday, in Abuja, when a retired AIG Charles Ugomuoh paid him a courtesy visit and also to make known his senatorial ambition to represent the people of Imo East.

The APGA chairman also vowed that those fielded would be fished out at the appropriate time.

He also vowed that party would field a formidable candidate to give Governor Okorocha a titanic fight should he decides to vie for the Senate.

Oye disclosed that the ‘stolen mandate’ of former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, would be reclaimed, saying the party is fully behind him.

“We must build on the existing structure of the party. Rochas came with his own structure and when it was time for him to leave, he left with the structure and the party collapsed. We are not going to allow that anymore.

“Presently the party has nineteen gubernatorial aspirants.

“If you are want to buy cars for the party buy and donate to the party and not for you to tell me that you buying them to for your campaign organisation.

In his remarks, Charles Ugomuoh, pledged to uphold the ethics of the party if given the party’s ticket.

He added that “APGA for me is a home coming. The new dawn which APGA represents is a game changer. A call for change of ideology and perception of fear and doubt in the land today

“A nation desirous to pay its leadership a pivotal role in the international arena cannot be grappling with citizen’s inequality, senseless killings and lack of equity in wealth distributions and opportunities.

“We must put the interest of the nation and the people first,” Oye said.