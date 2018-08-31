….As Godwin Maduka offers support to pay tribute to Ikemba Nnewi

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) delegates in Orumba North and South Local Government Areas of Anambra have been charged to appreciate the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s role in the Igbo nation by supporting her wife’s Senatorial ambition.

An America-based Surgeon, community leader and philanthropist, Dr. Godwin Maduka, gave the charge, on Friday, when Amb. Bianca Ojukwu toured the two local government areas of Orumba North and South to seek for their support during the party’s primary election.

The two events at the Amaokpala Civic Center in Orumba North and the Orumba South Headquarters field in Umunze attracted a large crowd of APGA supporters.

Maduka, who is a medical expert with vast knowledge in Surgery, Anaesthesia and Pain Management, in America, while speaking, explained that Bianca Ojukwu stands for equity and fairness in politics to offer hope and dividends of democracy which had eluded the area in the past.

He described Bianca as cerebral and epitome of beauty whom he was supporting to pay tribute to the great son of Africa, Ikemba Nnewi.

READ ALSO: Atiku weeps as supporters present him nomination form

He said his message of support was from the founding fathers of the Igbo nation such as Zik, Okpara, Ironsi and Ekwueme, stressed that Bianca Ojukwu would not fail Anambra South, if given the mandate.

Addressing the people of Orumba, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu said she was seeking their support to ensure the efficient representation of Anambra South at the National Assembly.

Amb. Ojukwu noted that her desire was to empower the people of Orumba by helping them to tap their economic resources and reduce their sufferings.

The wife of the late Ikemba of Nnewi further stressed that she would make a difference in politics through robust legislation to bring to her constituents what had been eluding them.

A party stakeholder from Nnewi, Chief Orimil Na Asaa, also urged the delegates to take a wise decision by supporting an aspirant would not dump APGA with their mandate.