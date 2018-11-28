George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Widow of the late Igbo leader, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, has said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, will not be allowed to destroy the party, following alleged scandalous primaries conducted by the party.

She called for immediate resignation of the national chairman and said warned that his continued stay at the helm of affair would be the end of the party, which, she noted is one of the legacies left for Ndigbo by the late Biafra warlord.

Iyom Bianca, who made the call, on Monday, in Owerri, Imo State capital, while speaking during the 7th year commemoration of the passing of the late Igbo leader, organised by the founder and leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM).

She said what the leadership of the party did to her during the senatorial primaries was akin to children who killed the widow of their father in the same house built by their late father.

READ ALSO: Chime’s kinsmen endorse Ugwuanyi for second term

“Will children who killed their mother inside the house built by the late father be praised? As if that was not enough, they came to Imo and did the worst; and, after duping them of their money, they foisted stranger on them as their candidate. Can a people who committed such act of perfidy be commended.

“So, Oye must resign as the national leader of the party, immediately, because remaining as the chairman is a slap on the faces Ndigbo.”

The former Nigeria ambassador to Spain noted that it was the first time such a thing would happen, an act she said ridiculed Ndigbo’s claim to be true republicans and democrats.

“Chief Victor Oye cannot desecrate the legacies of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and still remain the chairman. If he refuses to resign, then, the Almighty God will remove him, because the Egyptians you see today, you will see no more. He must refund all the money he illegally collected from all the aspirants for various positions before selling their tickets to the highest bidder.”

She thanked the MASSOB /BIM leader, Ralph Uwazuruike for keeping the memory of the late Igbo leader alive by organising the annual commemoration of his death.