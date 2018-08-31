– The Sun News
Ojougboh

2019: Ojougboh promises 2 million votes for Buhari in Delta

— 31st August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh on Friday in Asaba vowed to mobilise voters in Delta State to cast their votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s presidential election.
Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives and now one of the governorship aspirant in the state on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), said his new political party will deliver over two million votes for Buhari in the presidential contest.
The governorship hopeful spoke shortly after opening the secretariat of the Buhari/Ojougboh support group which will also serve as his governorship campaign secretariat.
“This main support group for Buhari in Delta State will also serve as my own campaign group. Our vision here in Delta is that we are going to give Buhari two million votes for his re-election.
“Also in line with Buhari’s commitment to free and fair election, here in Delta, we are equally committed to a peaceful and fair election come 2019.
“So I am appealing to every Delta who is of age to go and collect his/her PVC as a patriotic citizen so that we can our president the needed support of our two million votes,” he stated.
Ojougboh who also launched his ‘one man, one vote’ campaign in Asaba embarked on road show with his crowd of supporters, and later moved to the Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to submit a position paper to the electoral body.
He warned INEC not to tinker with the people’s in next year’s general election, saying that any attempt to rig the poll will be resisted while those behind such move will be made to face dire consequences.
Ojougboh said Deltans were fed up with poor performance of the present PDP led administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that the electorate in the state cannot wait to vote out the incumbent.
He said his administration will bring about new lease of life for Deltans by revamping all the sectors of the state economy that would crystallise into real prosperity for all.
