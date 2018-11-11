“For every N145 paid for a liter of fuel, the Buhari presidency cabal diverts a hidden N58, which Nigerians have continued to pay since the fuel price was increased from N87 to presumably subsidized cost of N145.”

The party further challenged the administration to explain to Nigerians the colossal sum of money expended on the subsidy regime which ultimately ends up in private pockets.

“Apart from the N1.4 trillion allegedly siphoned through sleazy oil subsidy deals, the Buhari-led FG is burdened to account for the over N3.49 trillion stolen under the hidden N58 per liter of fuel on over 50 million daily domestic consumption estimated in the last three years.

“We urge Nigerians not to despair as our presidential candidate, Atiku, has already worked out a blueprint that will end sleazes, ensure appropriate pricing template and free resources to guarantee the availability of product on a national pricing regime,” Ologbondiyan assured Nigerians.

“Once bitten, they say, twice shy. The question now is: Can Nigerians trust the PDP again? While it held sway as the ruling party, the country had witnessed incessant increases in the pump price of petrol and other allied products with the attendant hardship occasioned by the perennial scarcity of the products. All these had inadvertently eroded the basic social capital – the trust and confidence – that exist between the government and the people.

“Therefore, to rebuild that essential confidence, the party needs to go beyond rhetoric to explain to Nigerians how it plans to achieve the Turn Around Maintenance of the existing refineries without which there could be no better deal ahead.

“For the 16 years of its hold on power, the PDP-led government failed completely to demonstrate enough political will to deal with the root of the problem.

“Rather, its regime of subsidy was characterized by many shoddy deals which later led to the startling revelations that came out of the investigation panel set by the House of Representatives.

“More intriguingly, Atiku, who is now an advocate of appropriate pricing, was part of the old regime, which had little regard for due process.”

A chieftain of the APC, Prince Tony Momoh, reacting to the PDP’s statement, urged Nigerians to disregard the promise as another tissue of lies being concocted by desperate politicians to hoodwink the electorate. His words: “These are times when a lot of promises are made. Even before the time comes, there are already a lot of denials. I don’t think people should take these things very seriously. Promises are made to win votes. It looks like the motto of politicians is lying. So, political statements should be taken for what they are.

“One thing you cannot do is to take a particular decision which can override what operates in the environment. You cannot but be political to make a particular promise, which you are not in a position to enforce as a result of the circumstances in the environment. For example, if you promise to sell two million barrels of oil per day, but for one reason or the other you could not produce up to two million because producing that amount does not depend only on you, it depends on the operating environment, pricing and other circumstances, which may be beyond your control. In our case, nobody foresaw the recession that came. It came, it was managed and we got out of recession.

“If the PDP is now promising to sell a litre of petrol for N90, it depends on their reading of the environment. If we (APC) are in position to make it N40, couldn’t we have made it possible?”

A former member of the BOT of the PDP, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on his part, insisted that Atiku has what it takes to address the issues of economy and appropriate pricing of petroleum products in the overall interest of the Nigerian masses.

“I am not in a position to check my economic facts about the price of petroleum products in Nigeria. But the fact is that Ologbodiyan is not a reckless young man and he has never been known to make statements that lack electoral foundation and electoral truth. I am sure there must have been a committee set up by the party concerning this matter. I am very sure in my mind that when Atiku Abubakar becomes president, he will ensure that the lives of the people are better in many ways by his policies. Atiku is a very brilliant successful businessman. He will know what to do with the economy when he gets to power,” he submitted.