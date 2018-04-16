Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to break the jinx and produce the governor in 2019, Ogun West Elders Council, on Monday, said the Council would hold a day political summit.

Briefing newsmen at the NUJ Secretariat, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, Chairman of the Council, Ajibola Olagbaye, said the summit with the theme, ‘Ogun West For Governor: 2019 Is The Time’ and scheduled for Wednesday, in Ilaro, would seek to mobilise support, encourage and mentor aspirants, promote unity and persuade other senatorial districts to support Ogun West’s quest to produce governor.

Olagbaye, flanked by other leaders of the Council, including Sen. Iyabo Anisulowo, Prof. Anthony Asiwaju, Kunle Elegbede, and Dr. Dele Ogunsiji, among others, said the senatorial district, commended Governor Ibikunle Amosun for his unflinching support to ensure Ogun West person succeeds him.

He added that about 500 Ogun West stakeholders both within the country and abroad, would assemble to chart the way forward on the Ogun West agenda.

“The summit will take us through the memory lanes, appraising yester-years, reviewing today and leading us to make a forecast into the years ahead of our state and our district. This will enable us make an inquest into the past, an ex-ray of today and charge to draw relevant inference to enable us make a good compass in order to successfully navigate the future”. He stated.

Olagbaye, who lamented the inability of the senatorial district to produce governor despite various attempts since 1979, noted Ogun West was ready than ever to clinch the number one position in the state.

He, however, noted Ogun West would not disappoint the residents of the state, if given the opportunity to govern the state in 2019.