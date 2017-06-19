2019: Ogun Central APC chair endorses Adeola

In what appears like a political game changer in the race towards Ogun Government House, the Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Kunle Adesina, has thrown his weight behind the speculated ambition of Sen. Solomon Adeola, to be governor of Ogun state come 2019.

Speaking to a crowd at the residence of another APC chieftain and a former member of the House of Representatives Hon. Segun Osibote, in Ijebu-Ife, in Ogun East, over the weekend, at a Ramadan ceremony, Hon. Adesina said it was only fair and just that Ogun West aspirant get the ticket for governor this time around as over the years the position has been monopolised by Egba (Central) and Ijebu (East), adding that in Sen. Adeola he saw a highly qualified and experience aspirant with good record of service in political offices.

The one-time member of the Ogun State House of Assembly traced the successful political history of Sen. Adeola and how he eventually emerged as a Senator of Lagos State after a sojourn for the same post in Ogun West of Ogun State stressing that from all available records and recommendation Senator Adeola is most suited for vie for the governorship slot from Ogun West.

“We cannot continue to rotate the governorship slot between Ogun Central and Ogun East and as our governor has said, it is only fair and just to support the aspiration of Ogun West this time around” he stated.

Other top leaders and politician who spoke at the event in support of the Central Senatorial chairman are Are Tunde Alabi, from Ogun Central and a former local government chairman and commissioner in Ogun State, Hon. Muftau Ajibola, a former House of Assembly member and former chairman of SUBEB under the first term administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Chief Samuel Aiyedogbon, former commissioner under Governor Amosun from Ogun West and the host Hon. Osibote who is the Aloran of Ijebu-Ife.

In his response, Sen. Adeola was full of appreciation to those already sticking their necks out in support of his ongoing consultations on the desirability of taking Ogun State to greater heights adding that it was his steadfastness and delivery of democratic dividend to his constituents that has seen him re elected consecutively for higher offices in Lagos for four times in progressively higher offices.

He said his experience in Lagos state is not a loss but an advantage to his aspiration and his people in Ogun State in terms of closeness of the two states, interactions and co habitations among citizens of the two states and other mutually beneficial relationships between the two neighboring states.

Among those in the entourage of Senator Adeola are Hon Tunji Akinosi, a onetime commissioner in Ogun State, Hon. Kunle Adeyemi, a former member of House of Representatives from Ifo/ Ewekoro, Hon Kunle Salami, Hon. Funmi Efuwape, former LGA chairperson of Sagamu LGA, Alhaji Ola Olokun, APC Assistant State Treasurer, Hon. Olu Awolaja, APC State Ex officio, and a host of others.

It will be recalled that the governor of the State Senator Amosun, who is from Ogun Central recently came out in the open to say he is going to support Ogun West where Senator Adeola hails from to be governor.