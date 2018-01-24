2019: Ogun APC women leaders back Speaker’s guber aspiration

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Women leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ogun Central Senatorial District, in Ogun State, have declared that the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, remained the best gubernatorial aspirant capable of continuing with the development template of the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The women made the declaration, on Wednesday, while playing host to the Speaker at the Ogun State APC secretariat, Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to them, Adekunbi, having been part of the current administration in the last seven years, remained the suitable person to take over from Governor Amosun in 2019.

The women group, however, promised to mobilise support for the Speaker’s aspiration, pointing out he had the experience and capability to lead the state.

Earlier, Adekunbi had promised to consolidate on the rebuilding mission of the current administration adding, “as a foundation member of this government, I am most eminently qualified to take over the running of the state.

“Governor Amosun runs an all-inclusive government and he needs someone who has the experience and share in his vision to sustain all his laudable policies and programmes”.