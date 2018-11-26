Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and Femi Majekodunmi, has advised Governor Ibikunle Amosun, to play the role of a statesman and work for the success of the party’s governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun.

Majekodunmi, who gave this advice at weekend while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, noted that Amosun, who through his achievements has been regarded as the architect of modern day Ogun State, should not make mistake of a political decision that will consign his name into political oblivion.

He also warned him not to play a spoiler’s role in 2019 by working against the interest of the APC, stressing “the worth of a statesman is championing the interest of all”.

Ogun State is one of the states where the ruling party is having crisis over its gubernatorial candidate. While the governor has insisted that his preferred choice, Adekunle Akinlade is the the party’s candidate, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has submitted the name of Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the choice of the party.

But Majekodunmi during the media chat, urged the governor to rather go for reconciliation and work for the overall interest of the party come 2019.

According to him, the governor has served the people of the state diligently for over seven years with landmark achievements littering all over the state, stating that history will be kind to him if he allows reason to prevail and work assiduously for the victory of the party both at the state and federal levels.

He maintained that as the leader of APC in the state, he should be the father of all who is delirious of handing over government to a member of the party to continue his good works.

He noted further that should the governor fail to have his candidate picked as the gubernatorial candidate, his plan B in resolving the controversy should be a total reconciliation with the candidate already picked by the NWC who has publicly announced his resolve to work with the governor.

“Nobody would dispute the fact that Governor Ibikunle Amosun has become the architect of modern day Ogun State with many landmark achievements scattered all over the state. Indeed, whenever the history of the state will be written, his name cannot but be in gold. And as the sitting governor, he is a major stakeholder whose views and interest must be important and paramount.

“But as a politician who has always been committed to the APC, I want to sincerely appeal to the governor to see the present issue concerning the gubernatorial candidate of the party as a test of his statesmanship, in which the interest of the party must be supreme not only because of the entire members of the party in the state, but because of President Muhammadu Buhari, whom the governor always holds in high esteem”. Majekodunmi stated.

While emphasising the need for Governor Amosun, as the leader of the party to bring every aggrieved member back into the fold to ensure a united front, the APC chieftain stated that the party cannot afford to be in disarray with 2019 general elections just few months away.