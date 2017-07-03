The Sun News
2019: Ogun APC chieftain decries members’ anti-party activities

— 3rd July 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Babatunde Onakoya, has expressed worry over the anti-party activities of some party members in the state and noted such activities portend grave dangers for the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

Onakoya, who was the chairman of mobilisation team for Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s second term, also stressed it was too early for party members to align with governorship aspirants without a recourse to the party’s directives.

He, therefore, called on party members to “relax and be hopeful for the best in 2019.”

He stated this at the weekend when he spoke at a get-together held for APC stalwarts in nine local government areas in Ogun East Senatorial district, which had in attendance, the Chairman of Leguru Local Council Development Area, Hon. Ololade Onakoya, traditional rulers and council of chiefs.

The APC chieftain expressed worry over the political realignment unfolding among APC members in Ogun East zone insisting “such move can jeopardise the chances of the ruling party in 2019”.

 He, therefore, declared that nobody could control the party structure in the state without the knowledge of the governor and leaders in the party, just as he added that there was no anointed candidate of the party yet.

Meanwhile, a member of APC in the state, Owodunni Opayemi, has declared his intention to contest for the governorship election in 2019.

  Opayemi, an architect, who hails from Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, while declaring his ambition at the GRA, Ibara Abeokuta-home of former Governor Segun Osoba, disclosed that he joined politics to give back to the society the opportunity of free scholarship awarded to him by Ogun State Government under the administration of the late Bisi Onabanjo.

