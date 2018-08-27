– The Sun News
2019: Ogbia'll only vote for credible candidates, says Group

27th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 A group, the Ogbia Restoration Crusaders (ORC), has called on the people of Ogbia Kingdom to look out for credible aspirants in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, insisting that the electorate would only vote for those that can deliver election on their promises.

The election for the three state’s House of Assembly constituencies and the Ogbia Federal Constituency looks to throw up interesting scenario as various aspirants are banking on the support of former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to secure tickets.

The ORC, which had stepped to sensitise the people on the implication of picking wrong candidates, declared that those who failed with the previous mandate given to them should be punished by being voted out of office.

Director-General of the ORC, Okaniba Damson, who stated this during a news and current affairs programme monitored, over the weekend, in Yenagoa, disclosed that the group is mobilising its members across all communities in Ogbia Local Government Area to support only those who can use their positions to attract development, peace and unity.

Damson, while condemning the attitude of some aspirants who boast of their endorsement by Governor Seriake Dickson, describing it as ‘unfortunate’, added that such ‘puppet’ politicians are using subtle intimidation to scare away more popular and acceptable aspirants and hoodwink the Ogbia people.

He described as falsehood claims that Governor Dickson has handed over the structure of the PDP in the local government to some politicians.

He maintained that members of ORC would not carry guns or recruit cultists like some of the aspirants are doing, but would rather engage the people.

Also speaking, Secretary of the ORC, Prince Isaac Amakuro, said the group has been in the vanguard of promoting the Restoration Government in Ogbia after it was discovered that those who were saddled with the responsibility of doing so were not.

He thanked Governor Dickson for his direct intervention in the development of Ogbia Kingdom through the building of solid infrastructure and empowerment of the people.

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dickson on Youths in Ogbia, Osaanya B. Osaanya, urged all youths to shun violence during the elections, insisting that no blood should be spilled on account of the aspiration of any politician.

 

 

 

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  A group, the Ogbia Restoration Crusaders (ORC), has called on the people of Ogbia Kingdom to look out for credible aspirants in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, insisting that the electorate would only vote for those that can deliver election on their promises. The election for the three state’s House of Assembly…

