The Sun News
Latest
30th January 2018 - 2018: Still uncertainties over education
30th January 2018 - OOU turns out 15 First Class, 74 PhD graduates
30th January 2018 - Private schools invest in education to boost standard
30th January 2018 - MAPOLY business management graduate turns fine artist
30th January 2018 - Why national, state libraries are in shambles –NASU VP
30th January 2018 - FG to declare emergency in education in April
30th January 2018 - 2019: Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism –Minister
30th January 2018 - Herdsmen lose 73 cows in Nasarawa 
30th January 2018 - Getting foundation right, answer to Nigeria’s education problem –Ogunde, education advocate
30th January 2018 - 2 killed in Plateau as herdsmen ambush residents
Home / National / 2019: Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism –Minister

2019: Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism –Minister

— 30th January 2018

•Says losers blackmailing Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has no right to short-change Nigerians by asking President Muhammadu Buhari to forget seeking re-election in 2019.

Shittu, who was stopped by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, from distributing   Buhari’s re-election campaign caps at last week’s Federal Executive Council meeting, accused Obasanjo of engaging in sensationalism.

The minister told State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa yesterdayday, it is beyond Obasanjo to tell Nigerians who they should vote for.

“Obasanjo, as a Nigerian has the right to hold an opinion. If Obasanjo holds an opinion that Mr. President has performed less than it should be, those  of us who are in the position to know better, have a right to also state the other side which, perhaps, Obasanjo is ignorant of.

“You see, there are some people who enjoy engaging in sensationalism. With due respect to General Obasanjo, if you take his history over the last 30 years, there is hardly any administration other than his own that he did not criticise except Sani Abacha, who didn’t wait for Obasanjo to criticise him before he was sent to the gulag.

“So many Nigerians know that Obasanjo enjoys this type of sensationalisation. In any case, no matter what impression you have of me, do you have a right to tell me not to contest an election? I mean, we should talk like people who are educated, who know our left from the right. 

“There are procedures for elections. President Buhari is a member of the APC and the APC has its rules and regulations as to how candidates will emerge.

“If members of the party feel that the president has not performed well enough, it is for them to show that during the primary election. It is not for anybody to short-change Nigerians and prevent people from offering themselves for election. 

“In any case, since Obasanjo is no more a member of our party, with due respect to him, it doesn’t lie in his mouth to tell us who, among our party members or leaders, can contest or not.

“I think Nigerians should concede this privilege to we, members of APC, to decide the fate of Mr. President when the next round of primaries come.”

The minister also alleged those who have lost out totally in the current administration now resort to blackmail, to achieve selfish aims.

“As somebody who has been in this government for almost two years, I believe am in a position to know what true achievements of this government are. 

“Ironically, it looks like we have not been talking because we believe in modesty, we do not believe in propaganda.

“Unfortunately enemies of this government, particularly people who perhaps feel they have lost out in the new dispensation, have been churning out false information, blackmail and all kinds of baseless accusations, particularly of non-performance of the government. 

“I am talking here not as the spokesperson of the government but as an individual, a leader of APC from Oyo State, who also is a member of this government,  having been minister of Communications. 

“I believe, as an active participant in political and governmental affairs, I have a duty to the government and to myself and I believe to all Nigerians that, we have to correct a lot of misinformation and blackmail that are out there, by people who ordinarily deserve respect but who, for reason of being clannish, for reason of tribalism, for reason of religious bigotry and intolerance have decided to see and not to ask questions about what is going on in the country.” 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. nwabali isidore 30th January 2018 at 5:48 am
    Reply

    Shittu is selfish and ignorant of the sufferings Nigerians are being out into by this administration that lacks human face. The level of hunger, starvation, killings, economic destruction and directionless administration .

    Simply because Shittu wants to contest Oyo state Gov. position in 2019, he has thrown caution to the wind, does he think that distributing caps, T-shirts , campaigning for buhari will get him the position. My concern is the way we Nigerian think and reason. is it our education system that is really affecting us, or is because of rge black man in us that is affecting us. I wonder.

    Shittu, has been fighting Ajumobi, his state Gov . to stand still because of sole ticket. Now on Obasanjo advice, he has lost his reasoning because of what he stands to get from buhari’s re-election, not minding how many millions of Nigeria that will die or ought to die in another 4 years God forbid.

    Please lets use our head to think better in Nigerian. Lets be wise .

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to declare emergency in education in April

— 30th January 2018

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said the Federal Government will declare a state of emergency in the education sector in April. He disclosed this when he received Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello and some members of his cabinet at the Education Ministry headquarters in Abuja, yesterday. Adamu requested the support of all states…

  • 2019: Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism –Minister

    — 30th January 2018

    •Says losers blackmailing Buhari Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has no right to short-change Nigerians by asking President Muhammadu Buhari to forget seeking re-election in 2019. Shittu, who was stopped by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, from distributing   Buhari’s re-election…

  • Herdsmen lose 73 cows in Nasarawa 

    — 30th January 2018

    •Alleged loss, poor parody of human lives –Mdzough u Tiv Linus Oota, Lafia; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The prolonged crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Benue and Nasarawa states took a different dimension, yesterday, when herdsmen in Nasarawa allegedly lost 73 cows to suspected militants.  Commisioner of Police, Ahmed Lawal, told newsmen in Yamadaga village, in…

  • Getting foundation right, answer to Nigeria’s education problem –Ogunde, education advocate

    — 30th January 2018

    Jet Stanley Madu Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, chief executive officer, Edumark Consult, had built a high-flying career in marketing and advertising before veering into the education sector, where she is currently a change agent. For over a decade, she has been contributing significantly towards tackling the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria’s education sector. Her organisation, Edumark…

  • 2 killed in Plateau as herdsmen ambush residents

    — 30th January 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Two persons were killed on Sunday night in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ariri and Tafi-Gene villages of Jebu-Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9:30pm, also left one person badly injured and several houses burnt. Eyewitness said…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share