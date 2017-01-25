The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Obasanjo backs Igbo Presidency

2019: Obasanjo backs Igbo Presidency

— 25th January 2017

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has backed the South-East to produce the country’s next president.

Obasanjo, who did not mention the time for such opportunity, explained his submission was his personal view and added that, the “problem of justice and marginalisation have been major source of conflicts between ethnic and regional divisions in the country.”

The former president made this known when the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State chapter, organised a special New Year service at his Hilltop residence in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo disclosed that it was part of his resolve for a just and fair country that made him to work for the emergence of a South-South president in 2009.

“But, irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South-East should have a go at the Presidency, too.”

Back home, with regards to Ogun State, he, however, noted that, in the interest of justice and fairness, Ogun West senatorial district should be given the slot to produce the next governor of the state.

His words: “The same is happening here. If Ijebu and Egba have produced the governor, it is only fair and just to allow the Yewa or Ogun West to also produce governor. Or else, one day, they will also stand up and take up arms against this injustice against them. That is my personally position on this.”

On crisis in Southern Kaduna, Obasanjo cautioned Nigerians against commenting on what they do not really have detailed reports of. “This is largely responsible for the escalation of the situation.

“My findings so far show that everyone is talking from the position of strength. People are not talking from knowledge of what they know and this is not helping. We must be able to dump all our sentiments to overcome the challenges.

“Just like other cases of injustice around us, we need peace; it is only peace with justice that can solve all these crises. Genuine peace is what everyone is craving for and this can only come when there is justice,” he said.

The state chairman of CAN, Bishop Tunde-Akin Akinsanya, described Obasanjo as a special gift to Nigeria and the entire world considering his exploits and fatherly role.

He commended the former president for facilitating the building of the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja and added that his administration is also working on similar project in the state.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th January 2017 at 6:30 pm
    Any who is talking the nonsense called Igbo president should know Igbos are not fools, especially 21st century Igbos. As I already said, the war didnt end in 1970, it ends now, Republic Of Biafra is the Victor. They are looking for Igbos to come and clean their mess 50 years long. Do they call for Igbo president even 47 years long? Even if Igbo president is important for Igbos. The fact is: Igbos dont care who the president is, only cares about COMPETENCY- so it will be under Republic Of Biafra now in existence, a principle that produce Jonathan, Ekweremadu, Duke. The west and north should clean their 50 years mess in their entity called Nigeria. Republic Of Biafra will fix 50 years deficits in eastern region of Republic Of Biafra.

