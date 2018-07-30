2019: NYSC DG warns corps members against misconduct— 30th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has warned corps members to avoid electoral malpractices while working as ad hoc staff in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.
A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, read that the Gen. Kazaure gave the warning while addressing 1,989 corps members deployed to Edo State for the 2018 Batch ‘B’ service year.
The NYSC management, according to the statement, assured the corps members that it has put necessary machineries in place to ensure their safety throughout the service year.
He further warned that any corps member who violates the electoral laws would be dealt with accordingly, adding that the scheme is committed to ensuring free, fair and credible elections.
“I advise you to avoid lone and night movements. You should rather be security conscious at all times. The female Corps Members must avoid provocative dresses which may put them at loggerheads with the cultural values of their host communities.
“The 2019 is around the corner. I want to use this opportunity to caution you against any involvement in electoral malpractice while working as ad hoc staff,” he warned.
Kazaure further promised to reward outstanding corps members in Community Development projects that put succour in their host communities at the end of the service year.
Earlier, Edo State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Adebayo Ojo, said that the corps members had exhibited high sense of discipline since the commencement of the camp.
He requested the provision of 110 KVA power generating set from the Director-General, adding that “the transformer that regulates power to the camp had broken down before the commencement of the Orientation Course.
“There is no power supply from the national grid and it is our hope that the next Orientation will be held in the new camp”, Ojo said.
The corps members comprising 945 males and 1,044 females were all in high spirits to receive the Director-General.
