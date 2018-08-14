2019: NYCN raises the alarm over plots to impose politicians’ children Nigerians

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has alerted the nation of moves by some desperate politicians in the country to impose their children on the political process ahead of the 2019 general elections.

They feared that the attempt being perpetrated by some of the aging politicians was designed to undermine and hijack the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ initiative and deny Nigerians the gains of the struggle to replace the older stock with truly younger and newer faces.

Deputy National President of the Council, Comrade Abubakar Muhammed, who made the accusation on behalf of the Council while addressing newsmen, in Kano, on Monday, insisted that the plot was unacceptable and would be resisted by Nigerian youths.

Abubakar held that some of the children of these politicians were educated abroad and could barely understand the challenges of their local communities or the problems of the Nigerian state.

He said that it was regrettable that the same class of politicians that had misled the country since the nation’s independence and wasted the opportunities of the nation was angling to replace themselves with their youths.

Abubakar, while rejecting the emerging scenario, also threatened that the Council would not hesitate to take legal action against any politician sponsoring youths to indulge in political violence during the forthcoming elections.

He urged youths to shun such offers from the politicians and ensure that they register and collect their PVCs to exercise their civic responsibility in 2019.