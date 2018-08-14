– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - 2019: NYCN raises the alarm over plots to impose politicians’ children Nigerians
14th August 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses SDP of employment scam
14th August 2018 - Alaba escapes serious injury
14th August 2018 - APC has eroded democratic gains, says Fayose
14th August 2018 - How I got over Tinubu’s letters –Oyegun
14th August 2018 - Stop recycling leaders, cleric tells Nigerians
14th August 2018 - Andy Murray crashes out of Cincinnati Masters
14th August 2018 - How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting
14th August 2018 - ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse
14th August 2018 - Atletico appoints Griezmann vice-captain
Home / National / 2019: NYCN raises the alarm over plots to impose politicians’ children Nigerians
NYCN

2019: NYCN raises the alarm over plots to impose politicians’ children Nigerians

— 14th August 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has alerted the nation of moves by some desperate politicians in the country to impose their children on the political process ahead of the 2019 general elections.

They feared that the attempt being perpetrated by some of the aging politicians was designed to undermine and hijack the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ initiative and deny Nigerians the gains of the struggle to replace the older stock with truly younger and newer faces.

Deputy National President of the Council, Comrade Abubakar Muhammed, who made the accusation on behalf of the Council while addressing newsmen, in Kano, on Monday, insisted that the plot was unacceptable and would be resisted by Nigerian youths.

Abubakar held that some of the children of these politicians were educated abroad and could barely understand the challenges of their local communities or the problems of the Nigerian state.

READ ALSO: APC has eroded democratic gains, says Fayose

He said that it was regrettable that the same class of politicians that had misled the country since the nation’s independence and wasted the opportunities of the nation was angling to replace themselves with their youths.

Abubakar, while rejecting the emerging scenario, also threatened that the Council would not hesitate to take legal action against any politician sponsoring youths to indulge in political violence during the forthcoming elections.

He urged youths to shun such offers from the politicians and ensure that they register and collect their PVCs to exercise their civic responsibility in 2019.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NYCN

2019: NYCN raises the alarm over plots to impose politicians’ children Nigerians

— 14th August 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has alerted the nation of moves by some desperate politicians in the country to impose their children on the political process ahead of the 2019 general elections. They feared that the attempt being perpetrated by some of the aging politicians was designed to undermine and…

  • FAYOSE

    APC has eroded democratic gains, says Fayose

    — 14th August 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly eroding the democratic gains Nigeria has made when it came to power in 2015. Fayose, who spoke at a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants for the coming national and state House of Assembly elections, reiterated his allegation that…

  • OYEGUN

    How I got over Tinubu’s letters –Oyegun

    — 14th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus,, Abuja Immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has opened up on how he got over letters written against him while he was chairman of the ruling party by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Oyegun spoke in an interview with Daily Sun in Abuja about his low moments…

  • Stop recycling leaders, cleric tells Nigerians

    — 14th August 2018

    The newly-enthroned Anglican Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has called on Nigerians to give younger and vibrant people a chance in the polity and stop the recycling of leaders in order to move the country forward. He stated this recently during his courtesy visit to the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian…

  • ASUU

    ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse

    — 14th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised the alarm that Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, is on the brinks of collapse. The union said the development at the institution was due to neglect by the two owner-states, Oyo and Osun occasioned by poor funding, understaffing, non-payment of staff…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share