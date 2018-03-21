2019: NULGE endorses Ugwuanyi, harps on LG autonomy

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has endorsed Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for second term in office.

The council workers gave the endorsement yesterday at a rally held in solidarity with the governor at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

The workers also appealed to the governor and members of the House of Assembly to firmly support local government autonomy.

In his speech, NULGE’s President, Enugu State chapter, Kenneth Ugwueze, said the governor had, within his three years in office, changed the story of local government workers from woes to songs of joy.

His position was also re-echoed by the National President of NULGE, Ibrahim Khaleel, who was also at the rally.

Ugwueze said the endorsement of Ugwuanyi came after the mandate was endorsed by the council workers in the 17 council areas of the state, owing to Ugwuanyi’s special attention to workers.

“Your Excellency, the workers in Enugu State have converged here, today, to say thank you to the governor who has wiped away our tears.

“You have demonstrated democracy and good governance at work in all areas. This is made manifest in your transparency, rule of law, health, inclusiveness and service delivery, which are all embedded in your leadership style and, thus, endeared you to the good people of Enugu State.

“We commend you for the paradigm shift in government-labour relationship, which has created a peaceful industrial atmosphere in Enugu State and made you the friendliest governor.

“You have achieved this through payment of outstanding arrears of salaries, ranging from one to 15 months; payment of arrears of leave allowances ranging from one year to seven years; four months areas of pensions; commencement of payment of gratuities to local government retirees after 16 years of non-payment and making the payment of salary a first line charge of your administration,” he disclosed.

He said the governor had also approved “ full improvement of the national scheme of service for local government workers in the state as well as the conduct and release of outstanding promotions and payment of 13th month (Christmas bonus) to local government workers, the first of its kind since the creation of Enugu State.

NULGE president, further thanked the governor for the massive infrastructure development of both urban and rural communities in the state, describing it as unprecedented in the history of the state.

“The positive transformation in the areas of agriculture, health, education and other areas of governance, has, to a great measure, improved the quality of life among the good citizens of the state.

“We congratulate you for the conduct of the most peaceful local government election in the state last year, which has brought in a democratically elected government at the grassroots.”