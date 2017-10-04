2019: Nothing’ll stop Wike from winning Rivers, PDP vows

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has said that nothing would stop Governor Nyesom Wike from winning his re-election bid come 2019.

The party has also reaffirmed its stance to ensure that Governor Wike continued the execution of projects across the state that has earned him the name ‘Mr. Project’ as dubbed him by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and The United Nations.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Samuel Nwanosike, declared this while speaking at the official launch of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) registration in Omagwa, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Nwanosike noted that the governor had fulfilled his campaign promises to the people of the state, and he urged the electorate to mobilise and return him as governor in 2019 “to continue his good work”.

According to Nwanosike, “Nothing will stop Barr. Nyesom Wike from winning the governorship seat for Rivers State in 2019. The fact is that, everybody has seen the good work his has been doing since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

“Governor Nyesom Wike has fulfilled the promises he made to Rivers people during his campaign, that he would touch all the sectors. He is the man that holds the formular to better this State and Nigeria at large.

“And by the grace of God, come 2019, you and I will give him opportunity to conclude that good work of project execution he is doing for Rivers people. Nothing will stop him from achieving that.

“We (PDP) are happy with the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises. The name, Mr. Project, given by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, based on his outstanding performance in executing projects, has been confirmed by the recent award given to him by The United Nations.

“We (PDP) have observed that the governor is a golden fish that has no hiding place. The United Nations’ award has shown that the governor is working. There is the need to ensure that his transformational vision, which he has put at work so far, is completed”, the party stressed.

Speaking further, the ruling party in the state noted that Governor Wike’s administration has created a viable business environment for investors, by improving the security architecture of the State.