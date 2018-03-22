2019: Nothing’ll stop my re-election as Delta gov –Okowa

Paul Osuyi; Ben Dunno, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has boasted that nothing will stop his re-election in 2019.

Okowa said he is already coasting home to victory irrespective of the determination of the main opposition political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop him.

Beaming with confidence, the governor told newsmen at a quarterly media briefing in Asaba that he will be returning as governor along with his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro.

Okowa was responding to a question about possible abandonment of the ongoing construction of a secretariat complex should he lose next year’s election.

He said: “The secretariat complex is a project, and it is ongoing, but the first thing is that by the grace of God, I am coming back; I will come back with my deputy.”

Okowa said the secretariat project will be completed in 2019, but wished that the contractor expedites action for it to be commissioned before he takes oath of office for the second term.

“The fact is that before the end of this first tenure, the project would have been almost completed with the way they are going about it, they are right on course.

“The consultant supervising the project briefs us regularly and by the projection of the contractor, it is due for completion in 2019; it may not be before May 29.

“So, there will be no question of that project being abandoned, that will not happen. But, I am praying they will work a little faster to see if I can commission it before I enter my second tenure,” he said.

On the January 6, 2018 local government election, the governor disclosed that the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) spent N720 million to conduct the exercise.