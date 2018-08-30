2019: Northern youths endorse Saraki for President

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Northern Youths for Peace and Security (NYPS), on Wednesday, endorsed Senate President Bukola Sarki as their candidate for the number one seat in the country ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Leader of the group, Mr. Salisu Magaji, disclosed this at a press conference, in Taraba State, after a meeting with key northern youths.

Magaji said that the decision of the group was based on their conviction that the present leadership in the country has failed woefully and Saraki was the most credible person with what it takes to salvage Nigeria from its present abysmal state.

The peace ambassador insisted that Saraki’s track records as governor of Kwara State and his matured handling of the senate as the senate president has made him a highly coveted candidate that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Nigerians generally should trust with the mandate to save the nation.

“We are here as the Northern Youths for Peace and Security to endorse president of the Senate Bukola Saraki as our choicest candidate for the president of Nigeria in 2019.

“We cannot shy away from the fact that this country has suffered so much in all ramifications as a result of bad governance.

“The economy is in a very bad shape and the lives of Nigerians have become cheaper than a bag of rice in the market.

“We are greatly divided along tribal and religious lines and this polarisation has dealt us big blows both on the local and international scenes.

“It is therefore very important that we elect a very credible leader to take us back to the path of progress and development.

“Saraki has proven himself a very competent and highly detribalised person who can effectively command proactive followership.

“His track records as the governor of Kwara state and as the senate president are here with us. That is why we have united to endorse him and urge him to come out for the presidency of this great country for the 2019 general elections.

“We urge the PDP and all good people of Nigeria to join in this train of change to bring in a tested and trusted leader so that he can bring in his wealth of experience and goodwill to bear in providing the much needed development that would reposition us on the path of progress.

” Saraki is not only a bridge builder but a leader with a difference who can move Nigeria forward. He is a grassroot politician and you can see this with what happened in his home state when he moved from the ruling APC to the PDP.

“His state governor, members of the state’s Assembly and virtually all the key political actors in his home state all moved along with him.

“That is one thing you cannot find elsewhere. If we give him our support, he would definitely steer this country on the right path of unity and progressive development”.

Magaji urged the people who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to hurry and do so as that was the only way they would be able to exercise their franchise in the 2019 general election.