2019: Northern PDP leaders meet, insist on presidential slot

2019: Northern PDP leaders meet, insist on presidential slot

— 10th October 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja
Northern leaders of the Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday insisted that their zone must produce the presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections.
Northern leaders of the PDP, who spoke at a meeting to harmonise the position of the zone ahead of party’s national convention, were unanimous in their views that zoning formular for the 2019 polls must be respected.
Speaking at the commencement of the meeting, the convener, Professor Jerry Gana said the meeting is to enable the leaders of the zone braibstorm on how to present a common front at the National Convention scheduled tentatively for December 9.
On 2019 presidential election, Gana said no matter what anyone thinks, the PDP leadership has agreed that the North will produce the party’s presidential candidate in the next general election.
“Whatever the Fayoses of this world may be doing, the party has resolved that the presidential candidate will come from one of the three zones in the North,” he said.
Similarly, the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibril said the North stands with the decision of the party leadership to zone the presidential ticket to their zone.
He dismissed party members from the South aspiring for the PDP presidential ticket as” making useless noise. ”
Addressing the Northern PDP leaders, chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi said the zoning formal approved by the PDP National Convention, in Port Harcourt last year, remains valid.
The party for the avoidance of doubt, the zoning approved for the Port Harcourt convention remains valid.
“On presidency it is clear. There is no confusion. The Presidential ticket is zoned to the North and the National Chairmanship to the South,” Makarfi assured.



