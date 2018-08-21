2019: Northern CAN, Buhari loyalist, seek prayers for peaceful election

– The Sun News
Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged the Muslim community and Nigerians to pray for peaceful and free, fair and credible election in 2019.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, to show love to one another and be their brother keepers as the Muslims celebrate this year’s  Eid-El-Kabir.

Rev. Pam,  in a press statement, on Tuesday, in Jos, also  felicitated with President Muhamadu Buhari and other personalities  in position of authority at all levels of government in Nigeria  and wish them  well  as they  join other Muslims faithful to pray for enduring  peace in all states of the federation.

“I want Nigerians to pray and work towards overcoming the current challenges  facing this great Nation Nigeria  as we approach the 2019 general elections.”

He admonished the Muslims in the North to use this occasion to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim to show love for one another in different states of the North.

Rev. Pam said the insecurity and activities of Boko Haram  in the North-East and other parts of the country should be given adequate attention and encouraged Christians and Muslims in the North to exhibit good conduct and serve as brother’s keepers in all circumstances.

He urged people in the North to embrace one another and eschew any act capable of causing religious disharmony in the country and focus on what will further strengthen cordial and peaceful relationship.

Coordinator for  North Central Zone, Grassroot Mobilisers for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and aspirant for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong, urged Muslim brothers and Nigerians to unite in prayers against internal and external enemies in the country.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Ortom calls for greater patriotism

Dangwong, in a statement, on Tuesday, wished all Muslims in the country a happy Eid-el-Kabir and prayed that the celebrate would build and strengthen unity and the existing cordial relationship among different faiths in the country.

“The entire campaign organization wish our esteemed Muslim brothers and sisters happy Eid-el Kabir. This occasion calls for celebration especially the lessons therein.

“While its our prayer that the festive period will end well, we hope too that our dear country will come out of our present challenges. We hope that God will see us through in this electioneering year and the days ahead will be better.

“Let’s pray for peace and protection against external and internal enemies of Nigeria. Happy Eid-el Kabir. Congratulations all.”

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st August 2018 at 2:51 pm
    Reply

    God will not answer such prayers.

