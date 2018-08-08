2019: No vacancy in Ebonyi government house – Nworie

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has been described as a man of uncommon vision, well focused and great achiever. This was disclosed by Evangelist Jacintha Nwakaego Nworie, Special Assistant to the governor of Ebonyi State on Solid Minerals, in an interview with Daily Sun in the state.

What is your take on the second term ambition of the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi?

As a patriotic citizen of Ebonyi State who has seen the benefits of giant transformation strides of our governor, I want to make it categorically clear that there is no vacancy in the government house of Ebonyi State. Certainly, all Ebonyians are saying that the present occupier of the government should continue to stay there because of the good work he is doing. The continuity of our amiable governor is for the greater benefit of the good people of Ebonyi State. For years our state has been walloping in abject poverty, darkness, abandoned and forgotten mainly due to the lack of vision and poor leadership by previous governments, until the coming of the present governor, Chief Dave Umahi, who came in on a rescue mission. His administration ushered in much needed hope and pathway that our people have been crying for over the years, and within few years of his government everyone in the state and even visitors can easily see the wonderful achievements by the governor.