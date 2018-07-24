– The Sun News
Latest
24th July 2018 - Rotary Int’l honours Ugwuanyi for good governance
24th July 2018 - APC crisis: Oshiomhole meets Kalu, Uzodinma, others
24th July 2018 - 2019: No election’ll hold in South East, pro-Biafra groups vow
24th July 2018 - Okorocha boasts as APC picks new chairman
24th July 2018 - Coomassie: Dickson condoles with IGP
24th July 2018 - Akwa Ibom: Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District not neglected – Commissioner
24th July 2018 - C’ River’s Cocoa processing plant ready soon – Ayade
24th July 2018 - Edo revokes N863m market contract
24th July 2018 - JUST IN: Drama as police block Saraki’s convoy
24th July 2018 - JUST IN: DSS, police occupy Ekweremadu’s house, may arrest him
Home / National / 2019: No election’ll hold in South East, pro-Biafra groups vow
ELECTION

2019: No election’ll hold in South East, pro-Biafra groups vow

— 24th July 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

A coalition of pro-Biafra groups has  warned political parties and their candidates against holding rallies in the former Eastern region prelude to 2019 polls, insisting there will be no election in the area.

The groups, Biafra Defence Council (BDC), All Youths For Biafra (AYB), among others said in the place of any election in 2019, what  the region wants is the restoration of the Biafra Republic, which they said would  liberate the people of the East from the oppressive tendencies of the Nigerian government.

The  groups lamented that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to protect lives and property of Biafrans and urged the President to free Biafrans from oppression.

Speaking in Aba, Abia State, spokesmen for the groups, Sunny Okeh and Chidi Otah, said: “Politicians from the former Eastern  region should not be deceived any longer, there will be no election anywhere in Biafra land in 2019.

“We  are issuing this warning to our politicians, saying what should be paramount to them should be the restoration of Biafra. Election is not the solution to the problem of Biafra. We have been electing people to political offices, but, this has only brought untold suffering and hunger to the people.

READ ALSO: Okorocha boasts as APC picks new chairman

“We are using this medium to warn political parties and aspirants to stop any form of campaign in Biafra land. We want to re-emphasise that there will be no election in Biafra land in 2019.The international community has been informed and Biafrans sensitised. No force can challenge out resolve. It is our determination to restore Biafra where her people will have greater freedom and accommodation.”

The groups added that they have mapped out strategies to ensure that no electoral activity is held in all the territories of the Eastern region.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 24th July 2018 at 9:01 am
    Reply

    Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, do not represent Igboland of south east of Biafra Republic. Any individual or group which stand for Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives, will stand for election under Biafra Republic of south east come 2019 which must be accomplished with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Biafra Republic of south east depends on Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage with the Sword is a must in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Biafra Republic of south east depends on Freedom of this territory natives from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order using fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God’s Sword on the enemy has begun. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ROTARY

Rotary Int’l honours Ugwuanyi for good governance

— 24th July 2018

The Rotary International District 9142, Nigeria, yesterday, honoured  Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi OF Enugu State with a “Distinguished Service Award of Excellence  in Governance” for his outstanding performance in office. The  prestigious award was presented to the governor at a dinner in his honour, after the installation ceremony of the 2nd District Governor of the Club, …

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    APC crisis: Oshiomhole meets Kalu, Uzodinma, others

    — 24th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja In its determination to checkmate further escalation of the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday held series of closed door meetings with some party chieftains from the South East geo-political zone. Notable among the persons that met with him were former governor of Abia…

  • ELECTION

    2019: No election’ll hold in South East, pro-Biafra groups vow

    — 24th July 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba A coalition of pro-Biafra groups has  warned political parties and their candidates against holding rallies in the former Eastern region prelude to 2019 polls, insisting there will be no election in the area. The groups, Biafra Defence Council (BDC), All Youths For Biafra (AYB), among others said in the place of any…

  • OKOROCHA

    Okorocha boasts as APC picks new chairman

    — 24th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri After series of crises that marred the congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State,  the party, on Monday, elected a new state Chairman, Daniel Nwafor. Governor Rochas Okorocha, however, boasted that the election  was a   legitimate exercise, unlike the previous one. Chairman of the  congress committee,  Ojo Adesayo, in…

  • DICKSON

    Coomassie: Dickson condoles with IGP

    — 24th July 2018

    Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has commiserated with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim  Idris, on the death of former IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie. The governor said the late IGP was one of the finest in the history of policing in Nigeria. While praying God for the repose of his soul, Dickson, who himself…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share