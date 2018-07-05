2019: There is no better alternative to Umahi – Uguru

Tony Udemba

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has been described as a God-fearing leader who is tested, trusted and passionate in the development and transformation of the state. This was the view of Chief Emmanuel Uguru, Commissioner for Power and Energy in the state, during an interview with Daily Sun recently in his office in the state capital, Abakaliki. He insisted that there is no vacancy in Ebonyi State government house.

What is the drive behind the giant strides taking place in your state?

Our secret is obvious. Number one is God; number two is the man who has allowed God to use him. There is a saying ‘when God takes the lead, no matter

how strong the task is, it must always be surmounted.’ It will be recalled that the present governor started as a successful businessman, before he ventured into politics to offer quality services to the people of the state. He further served as State chairman of PDP in Ebony State, and later became Deputy Governor, and from there to become the governor of the state. Looking back, one could easily recognise the interesting pathway he has journeyed over the years in his determination to offer premium and passionate services to the people of Ebonyi. It is truly a divine intervention in the sense that in the past we were not known. We were like a forgotten people. If there was anything like the 3rd world, we were more than that, far behind others in terms of development. But God decided to intervene, through our amiable governor, Dave Umahi, to liberate us from the pit of hell, and today we are coming out from fire to frying pan, from frying pan to the grace of God. Like I said before, the secret of all the good things that are taking place in Ebonyi State is the divine intervention of God. If you see a man that has endeared himself to God, there is nothing that God cannot do for him. As a God fearing man, our governor has handed the state over to God, and like the Biblical David, whenever he calls the name of his heavenly father, he always show him how to lead the state to greater heights. Like the story of David and Goliath, Ebonyi State had so many Goliaths on our paths, but it took the David of our time to subdue them out of the ways of the Ebonyi people, and today our state is known across the nation and beyond for its great transformation and transformation in diverse sectors.