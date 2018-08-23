2019: Why Nigerians need to ‘shine’ their eyes

The old saying that what an elderly man sees while sitting down will not be seen by a young man standing up has been playing out in Nigeria’s contemporary politics.

When interpreted the adage simply means that experience and wisdom are not picked on the streets. They accrue over a long period and they come handy when analyzing and predicting situations as well as when seeking quick solutions to problems and while strategizing on how to tackle challenges.

Over the years Abubakar Atiku and Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo have had sharp political differences which hinged on the refusal of the former to blend with the political ambitions of the later. Many Nigerians have been analyzing the feud based on the personality of the two men and not the implications of their `fight’ to agreed political arrangements, especially as it concerns tenure in office, rotation of elective office, third term agenda and the polity as a whole. The major thrust of the fight between the two men had to do with Obasanjo’s refusal to adhere to the one term arrangement and his ambition to rule for a third term and possibly perpetuate himself in office.

Associates close to both men say that trouble started when Obasanjo mentioned to Atiku that he was not in a hurry to leave office having observed that some African heads of state he met in office when he served as military president were still occupying same positions when he became the civilian head of state. This interaction happened when both men were still Nigeria’s President and Vice President respectively.

According to the associates, what Obasanjo told Atiku triggered an alert of looming danger and hence the decision to save Nigeria from any impending obstacles that could truncate its nascent democracy.

Unfortunately, Atiku’s effort to stop Obasanjo’s plan at the time was misinterpreted by some mischievous Nigerians to mean a gimmick by the former Vice President to position himself for the nation’s highest office. As a way of getting back at him, Obasanjo tarred Atiku with corruption toga. It took 10 court cases for him to legally free himself from the tag. Many Nigerians still hold on to the blackmail even when Atiku has challenged anyone with any evidence of corruption to step forward or forever remain quiet.