2019: Nigerian democracy and the media— 17th August 2018
Media practice in Nigeria has seen power gone the wrong way but assumed it’s the right thing – watched the nation’s political gladiators redefine democracy
Jerome-Mario Utomi
Every society in the words of George Soros needs some shared values to hold it together. When such values disappear, the society becomes a mere simple equation without meaning.
In the same breath, the Nigerian political space at independence despite being an amalgam of multicultural, multi-religious and multilingual groups thrived peacefully on some values nourished by a healthy media sector built on professionalism. This harmonious existence, however, has since transcended to a chaotic coexistence; a development occasioned by the ‘’leaders’’ search for new but personal fields to increase their wealth and wellbeing – with the media also opting out of its primary mandate of objective reportage to become a willing tool in the hands of these political gladiators.
As a consequence, pervades our nation with the politics of fear and bankruptcy of ideology, eroded opportunities for sound policy formulation, left Nigerians as both victims and witnesses to tears with our democracy downgraded and troubled.
READ ALSO: Defenders of Democracy in the eye of the storm
Globally, the role of the media in every evolving democratic society like ours is to among other functions inculcate and reinforce positive political, cultural, social attitudes among the citizenries. Create a mood in which people become keen to acquire, skills and disciplines of developed nations. And when the media fails to perform these roles, the nation can never hope to raise the standards of living of the people or achieve the political development of the state.
This, in the writers view is the reason why the media remains a contributing factor to the nation’s socio-economic and political woes as majority of the practitioners have overtly become more cautious than courageous in performing their agenda-setting roles – watch the making of political cum economic decisions that breeds poverty and perpetrates powerlessness, yet took the easy way out without addressing the underlying factors.
Curiously, media practice in Nigeria has seen power lately gone the wrong way but assumed it’s the right thing – watched the nation’s political gladiators redefine democracy in the image of their actions but viewed it normal.
And very oddly, the practitioners no longer see themselves as problem solvers or watchdogs of the society but now occupy a high ground they do not understand while leaving the masses that initially depended on them confused.
For instance, the failure of the media to study the various propositions presented by the leaders in the past, and their failure to inform the masses accordingly has resulted in situations where politicians persuaded Nigerians to endorse and applaud policies that were harmful to their interest.
This and other sordid performances emanating from the industry explains why the nation is currently groping and stumbling, politically divided and confused. Indeed, the media is part of the problem.
In the face of these failures, one point the operators often forget as the watchdog of the society is that the ‘function of the media is very high. It is almost holy. It ought to serve as a forum for the people, for it is through the media that the people may know freely what is going on. And to misstate or suppress the news is a breach of trust’. To further underscore the importance of the media players in shaping the society, it is widely believed that the viability of democracy depends upon openness, reliability, appropriateness, responsiveness, and a two-way nature of the communication environment. That democracy depends upon the regular sending and the receiving of objective signals.
But with the practice ‘adulterated’ with the vast majority of Nigerians depending on the social media which currently dictates the pace, the answer as to why the signal from the media feed is growing cynicism among the masses and accelerating the decline of democracy on our shores becomes glaring.
READ ALSO: The transmission power of social media
Without minding what others may say, key observations has revealed that while some of the practitioners are busy adjusting the ‘’ goal post’’ to accommodate their vested interest, Nigerians with discerning minds like their counterparts the world over still maintain the rock-solid conviction that ‘a free press is not a priviledge but an organic necessity in a society. That without criticism, reliable, and intelligent reporting, the government cannot govern because, without a viable media practice, there is no adequate way in which it can keep itself informed about what the people of the country are thinking or doing.
No doubt, ‘every decision a journalist makes when gathering, organizing and presenting the news requires a value judgment. Different decisions bring different results. All decisions have consequences that are direct and indirect, intended and unintended, short term and long term. And journalist’s decisions affect others; those decisions may influence thousands of people’s opinions on a political issue’.
With what is currently going on our political turf coupled with the media practitioner’s inability to break away from dependence on some personalities, not even the ongoing amendment of the Nigerian Press Council Act can salvage the media industry. The truth is that majority of the practitioners have lost the philosophy to challenge the nation’s economic logic and capacity to pursue the theory of government in order to effectively inform the general public.
READ ALSO: Withdraw the Press Council Bill
Lamentably like an unchained torrent of water submerged the whole countryside and devastate crops, so has subjective reportage and inability to employ creative imaginations has affected our socioeconomic development and stunted the nation politically. However, as the nation races towards 2019 general election, the media players must organize their strength into a compelling force built on credibility that both the government and the masses can trust while keeping in mind that the sole aim of journalism is service and its through providing this service, that the practitioners enjoy great power and followership.
Jerome-Mario writes via [email protected]
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
2019: Buhari promises free, fair polls17th August 2018
-
Iwobi, Musa react to Victor Moses’ retirement17th August 2018
-
21 tips for travelling alone16th August 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
President jittery over Electoral Act amendment, says PDP— 17th August 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sign the Electoral Act Amendment law passed recently by the National Assembly, because he is jittery over the amendment to the Electoral Act. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari and the…
-
2019: Buhari promises free, fair polls— 17th August 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has promised not to interfere in the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards a free, fair and credible general elections in 2019. Speaking through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojodu, at the 2018 Annual Nigeria Political Parties summit, under the theme; “Political parties and…
-
Life, times of Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin— 17th August 2018
Trump said: “The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!” Tosin Ajirire with Agency reports Surrounded by friends and family members, the globally acclaimed Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, breathed her last at her Detroit, United States home…
-
Dapchi girls: FG lied over ransom payment – UN— 17th August 2018
A UN report submitted to its security council, though no specific amount was quoted, revealed that the government paid ransom for the release of the girls • No money was paid, says Lai Mohammed Chinelo Obogo and Paul Aidoghie, Abuja Contrary to claims, the Federal Government paid ransom for the release of the schoolgirls that…
-
NASS invasion: Senate mulls motion demanding probe— 17th August 2018
One of the priority assignments of the Senate on resumption would be a motion on the floor in which the National Assembly siege would be debated… Sunday Ani Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isa Hamma Misau and his counterpart in the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Rafiu Ibrahim, have vowed to sponsor…
-
Entertainment
I’ve started a jazz revolution in Nigeria – OluJazz— 17th August 2018
Kofi the comedian said that I couldn’t be calling myself Olu Sax anymore and, because of the way I performed, he tagged me OluJazz, ‘D Saxtalkative Henry Akubuiro and Simeon Mpamugoh OLUJAZZ is a power-toned saxophone personality, a hard working multi-genre musician who likes perfection. He has performed alongside great musicians like Gerald Albright, Richard…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
The 9 historical gates of Bauchi— 17th August 2018
“The nine gates were fixed to the mud wall, three metres both inside and outside, surrounding the city. The gates have been redesigned to meet the demands of the modern age.” Paul Orude, Bauchi Residents of Bauchi, Bauchi State, are familiar with the existence of gates across the city such as Kofar Wunti, Kofar Jahun…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
Agony without end— 17th August 2018
• Commuters in pain, as gridlock persists on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway Job Osazuwa In the past couple of days, navigating through the popular Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in Lagos has been a hellish experience. In the words of many motorists and commuters, sheer chaos has returned to the road in generous proportions. Security officers maintaining sanity on the road…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
People think I’m illiterate ‘cos I do street music – CDQ— 17th August 2018
Recently, CDQ dropped ‘Jabbing’, believed to be part of his forthcoming EP, which promises to comprise some hit tracks. He spoke to TS Weekend… Ayo Alonge A-list rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf popularly known as CDQ, is reputed for always dishing out party beats to his fans, having released hit singles such as Gbayi ft. Kiss…
Opinion
The unseen benefits of okada ban in Anambra— 17th August 2018
It will be difficult at this time for many people to appreciate the benefits in government’s policy priorities that led to the ban on okada operation Chris Egbuna In his book: Five essays on philosophy” (published 1965 in the dark, trying days of China), late Chinese leader, Mao Tse-tung, urged his people to develop the…
Columnists
-
Rising tide of ethno-regional populism in northern Nigeria— 17th August 2018
This provincial triumphalism will degenerate into ethno-regional populism as soon as the other sections of the country cried out as the most marginalised. Majeed Dahiru The entry of President Muhammadu Buhari into partisan politics in 2003 birthed a new political culture in northern Nigeria. Riding on a wave of intense ethno-geographic and religious sentiments, Buhari…
-
How parenting makes or mars destiny— 17th August 2018
Millions of youth are suffering in the world today because of bad parenting. Many couples have children they did not plan for, or were ill-prepared to take care of. Ladi Ayodeji How you turn out in life may largely be the consequences of what your parents did to you and to themselves. It is like…
-
Unnecessary controversies— 17th August 2018
There is the unnecessary argument over the fate of Bukola Saraki as Senate President. Ordinarily, since re-decamping from APC back to PDP, his designation should not be an issue. Duro Onabule There should be little or no surprise on the row over the need to recall National Assembly or not, to urgently debate the budget…
-
PDP and its presidential aspirants— 17th August 2018
By the number of aspirants, PDP has a handful. The party, therefore, has an arduous task to pick a candidate from among these aspirants. Onuoha Ukeh As the 2019 elections draw near, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become a nest of presidential aspirants. The political party is brimming with aspirants, both old members…
-
Climate change: No longer debate for distant nations— 16th August 2018
Climate change is no longer a debate for the white man and western world. Only fools will even consider it a topic of debate still. Newton Jibunoh In my first Sun newspaper column back in January 2018, I wrote about the origins of the herdsmen crisis. My focus then was to establish the link between…
-
21 tips for travelling alone— 16th August 2018
Travelling alone is awesome with incredible freedom to discover how “notorious” one can be while alone without preying eyes looking at one’s secrets. Frank Meke Nigerians naturally do not like to travel alone, not to the village, parties, picnics, boat cruise or even to watch football matches. Sometimes, this natural disposition costs so much for…
-
The golden girls from Anambra— 16th August 2018
The young lasses, who have now become Africa’s golden girls, are Promise Nnalue, Jessica Osita, Nwabuaku Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo and Vivian Okoye. Alvan Ewuzie The exciting news that five girls from Anambra State, who represented Nigeria and Africa at the World Technovation Challenge in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco, United States, last Thursday, won…
-
How not to pervert history— 16th August 2018
“Some of us were old enough to know what transpired under Buhari as a military dictator. It’s easy to revise history to suit certain partisan ends…” Frank Adeoti It is quite amazing and amusing how some pitiable characters are hell-bent in perverting our history. And they are doing it with all the warped strength in…
-
Emotionally devastated— 16th August 2018
I’m 30, never dated in nine months. Four years running I have been so depressed and emotionally devastated to trust any woman. Dr Bibbi Oluranti Dear doc, I love your column and need this urgent advice. Due to my inability to mingle with the opposite sex, I have a history of 17 turn-offs – spurned…
-
Nuggets on back pain— 16th August 2018
Back pain does not discriminate. There are sufferers everywhere dotting the globe. It affects the white, the black, etc. Back pain does not respect hierarchy in the office. Charles Ehirim Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
There’s no Democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory which held northern natives bondage and controls the 19 northern states which is the majority votes with which the enemy controls this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. A generation has come to clean the ruins of this natives territory with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. This territory natives of this generation must establish Democracy in this natives territory with the Sword and defend it with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!