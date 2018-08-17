2019: Nigerian democracy and the media

Every society in the words of George Soros needs some shared values to hold it together. When such values disappear, the society becomes a mere simple equation without meaning.

In the same breath, the Nigerian political space at independence despite being an amalgam of multicultural, multi-religious and multilingual groups thrived peacefully on some values nourished by a healthy media sector built on professionalism. This harmonious existence, however, has since transcended to a chaotic coexistence; a development occasioned by the ‘’leaders’’ search for new but personal fields to increase their wealth and wellbeing – with the media also opting out of its primary mandate of objective reportage to become a willing tool in the hands of these political gladiators.

As a consequence, pervades our nation with the politics of fear and bankruptcy of ideology, eroded opportunities for sound policy formulation, left Nigerians as both victims and witnesses to tears with our democracy downgraded and troubled.

Globally, the role of the media in every evolving democratic society like ours is to among other functions inculcate and reinforce positive political, cultural, social attitudes among the citizenries. Create a mood in which people become keen to acquire, skills and disciplines of developed nations. And when the media fails to perform these roles, the nation can never hope to raise the standards of living of the people or achieve the political development of the state.

This, in the writers view is the reason why the media remains a contributing factor to the nation’s socio-economic and political woes as majority of the practitioners have overtly become more cautious than courageous in performing their agenda-setting roles – watch the making of political cum economic decisions that breeds poverty and perpetrates powerlessness, yet took the easy way out without addressing the underlying factors.

Curiously, media practice in Nigeria has seen power lately gone the wrong way but assumed it’s the right thing – watched the nation’s political gladiators redefine democracy in the image of their actions but viewed it normal.