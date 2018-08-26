– The Sun News
OBI OF ONITSHA

2019: Nigeria don’t need divisive President – Obi of Onitsha

— 26th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has declared that Nigeria does not need a regional President but someone who will provide basic needs of life for the entire country without bias in 2019.

He noted that the country has being drumming songs of division through advocating for Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa president and caution that the country will not get out of its woes until  there is a collective resolve to do away with ethnic and regional presidency.

Nnaemeka said this, on Friday, in an interview with journalists shortly after a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Lalong at Government House, in Jos to mark Anambra Day, in Jos, Plateau State.

In the words of the monarch, “It is a shame that we are talking about Igbo presidency, Yoruba Presidency and Hausa Presidency in this country. Nigeria should have a President that can best attend to the need of all Nigerians irrespective of where he comes from, that is very important.

“We need someone who will supply people with basic necessaries of life, employment for our children, good roads, food in our stomach, health services among others.

“He should be able to provide the basic things that government provides; whether it is provided by Igbo President or Hausa President it doesn’t matter.

“We need a President that will be a President for all Nigerians, not a President for one section or the other, if you say Igbo President in 2023, he has to be a President for the whole of Nigeria.

“I don’t believe in regional President, I don’t believe in Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa President, it sound divisive, we want a President of Nigeria that is elected by all Nigerians to take care of the interest of all Nigerians without showing any bias, that is what we are looking for.”

Governor Simon Lalong said Nigeria remains an indivisible entity under President Muhammadu Buhari and the country will remained greater together under his leadership beyond 2019.

“Nigeria is one and it will remain one for everybody as long as we respect the custom and values of each other. Igbos are contributing tremendously for the development of Plateau economy and i will continue to protect them.”

2 Comments

  1. Tony 26th August 2018 at 9:06 am
    Reply

    Good talk , Your Highness. Al I hear is the president Must come from the North. The same north that has misruled nigeria for over five decades? Power in the hands of dullards.
    Until an Igbo man becomes the President of this Nigeria our people will continue to wallow in darkness.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 26th August 2018 at 9:25 am
    Reply

    Any this territory native who stand for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, must go down with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The said Achebe is among the clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy which must go down with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. This natives territory is Democratic society in which only decision of majority decides. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Majority Igbos of south east has firmly and rightly decided for Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any Igbo man or woman who is against Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives and its defense with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, should jump into the Pacific Ocean. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

