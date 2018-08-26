Gyang Bere, Jos

The Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has declared that Nigeria does not need a regional President but someone who will provide basic needs of life for the entire country without bias in 2019.

He noted that the country has being drumming songs of division through advocating for Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa president and caution that the country will not get out of its woes until there is a collective resolve to do away with ethnic and regional presidency.

Nnaemeka said this, on Friday, in an interview with journalists shortly after a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Lalong at Government House, in Jos to mark Anambra Day, in Jos, Plateau State.

In the words of the monarch, “It is a shame that we are talking about Igbo presidency, Yoruba Presidency and Hausa Presidency in this country. Nigeria should have a President that can best attend to the need of all Nigerians irrespective of where he comes from, that is very important.

“We need someone who will supply people with basic necessaries of life, employment for our children, good roads, food in our stomach, health services among others.

“He should be able to provide the basic things that government provides; whether it is provided by Igbo President or Hausa President it doesn’t matter.

“We need a President that will be a President for all Nigerians, not a President for one section or the other, if you say Igbo President in 2023, he has to be a President for the whole of Nigeria.

“I don’t believe in regional President, I don’t believe in Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa President, it sound divisive, we want a President of Nigeria that is elected by all Nigerians to take care of the interest of all Nigerians without showing any bias, that is what we are looking for.”

Governor Simon Lalong said Nigeria remains an indivisible entity under President Muhammadu Buhari and the country will remained greater together under his leadership beyond 2019.

“Nigeria is one and it will remain one for everybody as long as we respect the custom and values of each other. Igbos are contributing tremendously for the development of Plateau economy and i will continue to protect them.”