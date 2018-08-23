2019: Newly registered party gets presidential aspirant

The aspirant, accompanied to the party headquarters by his father, friends and other family members, promised to become the Emmanuel Macron of Nigeria.

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A newly registered political party, Advanced Allied Party (AAP), has received Chike Ukaegbu, who, yesterday, declared his interest to run for the office of the President of Nigeria in 2019, under the platform of the party.

The party was extremely delighted that Nigerians, particularly the younger generation, have embraced the vision and desire of the recently registered party to give them a platform to rescue the country’s political leadership from years of misrule.

The party’s national leadership, represented by Paul Iyemike, who welcomed the aspirant at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, appreciated his ambition to become Nigeria’s president.

The party, he said, was impressed that someone like him could dream and aspire to run for the office of the president amidst fear and complains from people of his age.

Iyemike said: “We were not surprised by his declaration to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. His interest obviously aligns with the objectives of our party, to give political platform to youths, students and other younger Nigerians to participate in political leadership of the country. Many might say he is too ambitious at his age. But that was how France produced a young man as president.”

He assured the aspirant that the party will mobilise its existing political structures nationwide to organise transparent primary election and ensure that its candidates emerge victorious in the 2019 elections. The party’s Constitution, manifesto, free form and other important documents were handed to the aspirant and he was encouraged to study the materials and ensure he abides by the party constitution and its objectives.

In his remarks, the aspirant, who was accompanied to the party headquarters by his father, friends and other family members, promised to become the Emmanuel Macron of Nigeria. He thanked the party for giving him the political platform to realise his ambition of rescuing Nigeria from the clutches of poverty and underdevelopment due to years of absence of visionary leadership.