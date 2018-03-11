The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - Police arrest herdsman for murder of 16 villagers
11th March 2018 - External reserves hit $46bn – CBN
11th March 2018 - 2019: INEC charges youths to register with political parties
11th March 2018 - 2019: Ndigbo’ll be major beneficiaries of Buhari’s 2nd term – Okechukwu
11th March 2018 - MASSOB kicks against alleged IGP’s plan to disarm vigilance groups
11th March 2018 - I didn’t call for military coup – Ekweremadu
11th March 2018 - 11 killed in Cross River in communal clashes
11th March 2018 - N’ Delta: Urhobo youths reaffirm commitment to peace initiatives
11th March 2018 - Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities
11th March 2018 - Benue ready to receive Buhari
Home / National / 2019: Ndigbo’ll be major beneficiaries of Buhari’s 2nd term – Okechukwu

2019: Ndigbo’ll be major beneficiaries of Buhari’s 2nd term – Okechukwu

— 11th March 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Igbo will be the major beneficiaries of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid if elected, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has assured.

Okechukwu gave this assurance, at the  weekend, while entertaining questions bordering on President Buhari’s second term vis-a-vis restructuring of the country from journalists at his hometown, Eke, in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He urged Ndigbo to support restructuring and at the same time vote for Buhari for a second term in office by 2019 to pave way for presidency of Igbo extraction, come 2023.

“Restructuring is not a one day event, but the golden opportunity of Buhari being the only northerner, going by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the zoning convention, with only four years that ends in 2023 is a matter of fact. Voting for any other northerner, means postponement of the golden opportunity which Mr President reelection offers Ndigbo.

“Restructuring is already in the cards of our great party, the APC. Definitely some items will be restructured before 2019 general elections, going by Malam Nasir Elrufai’s committee recommendations.”

“Secondly, Ndigbo stand to benefit immensely from the Buhari’s massive critical infrastructure – Roads, Rails, Agriculture and Power (RRAP) projects, first of its Kind in Nigeria.

“As sone of the hard working and entrepreneurial people in Nigeria, we stand no doubt to gain from the RRAP – 5,000 kilometers of federal roads, 5,000 kilometers of standard gauge rail lines, agrarian revolution and additional 5,000 megawatts of electricity, with completion cycle of 3-5 years.”

Asked how he is sure that Buhari would support an Igbo candidate to succeed him, Okechukwu said that, “it is not only about Buhari’s backing; albeit more about paradigm shift of voting pattern of Ndigbo, in 2019, which signposts realignment of political forces. Let’s the truth be told, my people since 1999 had religiously been voting for PDP, without commensurate result, common sense dictates paradigm shift in our voting pattern.”

“Buhari in 2003, and 2007 had Igbo sons as running mates – Rt.Hons. Chuba Okadigbo and Edwin Umezoke of blessed memory. Yet we failed to vote for him. To align with the mainstream, we should vote for him now. He subscribes to equity and justice and cannot jeopardise the chances of credible Igbo candidate who has the common sense to appeal to our brothers and sisters in other regions, especially the South West and South-South”, VON DG said.

Although, President Buhari recently asked All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors to give him more time to decide whether to seek re-election, Okechukwu said it is imperative that President Muhammadu should seek for second tenure, so as to complete the ongoing critical infrastructure foundation that he initiated in the country.

Justifying his call for Ndigbo to support the 2nd term bid of Buhari, Okechukwu said cited the accelerated reconstruction of work on federal roads across the federation, especially the 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Enugu-Port-Harcourt road, stressing that Buhari has plan to lay gas pipeline which will connect commercial towns in the east and the Eastern Corridor Railway; as carrots in the kitty.

He said noted that considering this, it would be suicidal if the people of the South-East will vote for those who share money and miss the infrastructure revolution.

Okechukwu warned Ndigbo to use their teeth to count their tongue and decide whether to support Buhari who will take them to the next level or go back to Egypt, where they suffered for 16 years under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which not only neglected infrastructure in the South-East but never considered an Igbo man worthy to become president or vice president.

Ends.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Kabiyeze 11th March 2018 at 6:50 pm
    Reply

    Who told you that? Why is Ndigbo not treated as Nigerians from 2015 to 2018? Who told you Buhari is recontesting? Will you advise a nepotist and tribalist to recontest? How will Igbo benefit from an Igbophobia?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police arrest herdsman for murder of 16 villagers

— 11th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Police Command has arrested a Fulani herdsmen, Muhammadu Musa Bimini, with a military AK47 rifle, in connection with a bloody attack that claimed the lives of 16 persons in Daffo district of Bokkos local government area of Plateau State. Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) ASP Marthias Terna, who confirmed the…

  • External reserves hit $46bn – CBN

    — 11th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday disclosed that the nation’s external reserves currently stands at $46 billion, saying the figures are steadily heading towards the $50 billion mark. Figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend indicate that the reserves grew by about $3.2 billion between February and March 2018. The reserves at the…

  • 2019: INEC charges youths to register with political parties

    — 11th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has charged Nigerian youths to get registered with political parties to take over power and ensure accountability and good governance in Nigeria. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, Mr Emeka Ononamadu, gave the advise, on Sunday, at a youth Forum tagged: “#YouthDecide2019” held, in…

  • 2019: Ndigbo’ll be major beneficiaries of Buhari’s 2nd term – Okechukwu

    — 11th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Igbo will be the major beneficiaries of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid if elected, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has assured. Okechukwu gave this assurance, at the  weekend, while entertaining questions bordering on President Buhari’s second term vis-a-vis restructuring of the country from journalists…

  • MASSOB kicks against alleged IGP’s plan to disarm vigilance groups

    — 11th March 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha   The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu said that directive by Inspector General of Police that all the neighborhood watch, vigilante groups and local hunters to surrender their arms was a well organised plan by the Hausa Fulani…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share