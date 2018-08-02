– The Sun News
NASARAWA

2019: Nasarawa APC pledges loyalty to Buhari

— 2nd August 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia

Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress ( APC ), in Nasarawa State, have vowed to stand by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 presidential election despite the wide gale of defections across the country, saying that they would swim or sink with him.

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura stated this, on Thurday, on behald of the stakeholders, at the Government House, in Lafia, while addressing them of the party’s commitment to ensure the return of president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Those in attendance were Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and all the members of the National Assembly of APC from the state, all governorships aspirants under the APC in the state, all members of the state assembly of APC, top state government officials in the state.

He appreciated members of the party from the state at the National Assembly and in the state for standing by President Buhari despite the challenges.

They all vowed to stand by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure he is re-elected in 2019, adding that the APC will deliver Buhari in the North central Nigeria despite the exit of Benue and Kwara states from the party.

READ ALSO: FG blames insecurity on poor logistics, insufficient ammunition

Also speaking , Sen. Adamu said those who defected from the party have seen their failures in the party, adding that they are battle ready for them.

National vice chairman, North Central of the party, Alhaji Sulieman Ahmed Wambai, on his part, urged the supporters of the party in the state to remain focus, adding that in the next three days, about three PDP governors in the East will join APC.

All the stakeholders spoke in firm support of the party in the state to ensure that President Mohammadu Buhari returns back to office in 2019.

