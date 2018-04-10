2019: Masari lauds Buhari over decision

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the decision to seek re- election in 2019.

Governor Masari described the move as ‘a re-affirmation of the President’s love for Nigeria’.

Masari who spoke in a statement last night by his Senior Special Adviser (Media), Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, maintained that “It is now up to patriotic Nigerians to make sure that the President’s re-election comes to pass.

“We owe ourselves the duty to ensure that President Buhari continues beyond 2019, so that he can consolidate on the achievements so far recorded under his watch.

“We will pull out all the stops, leaving nothing to chance, in our efforts to ensure that Katsina State gives the President the highest votes in 2019.

“I congratulate ourselves (Nigerians) for this wonderful news of the President’s declaration to go for re-election in 2019 because there is no one better than him for the office, for now,” the statement said.