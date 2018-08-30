NAN

Former Gov Sule Lamido of Jigawa and presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stressed the need to restore justice, fairness and rule of law in the country.

Lamido made the call on Thursday in Makurdi during a courtesy visit to Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, as part of consultations to solicit support for his presidential ambition in 2019.

The PDP stalwart said the three factors were the driving force behind his political aspiration.

He noted that there was so much hatred among Nigerians, pointing out that sporadic killings in the country were often occasioned by hatred.

“We have a history of crisis as a nation. Nigerians have lost mutual trust for each other.

“There should be justice to every citizen regardless of geographical location.

”Democracy entails freedom or rights of the people. Our rights should not be imprisoned,” he said.

The former governor also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress-led government at the center.

He said the party was built on propaganda, alleging that it was manipulating and defrauding Nigerians through falsehood.

“APC does not have the depth or capacity to rule this country. There is disperse and frustration, especially among the youth.

”There is need to restore the culture of decency. There should be a new arrangement to secure Nigeria.

“My aspiration is for a secured, united and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Responding, Gov Ortom said that Lamido had the requisite experience to lead the country.

Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Benson Abounu, described Lamido as a `courageous man and a bridge between the North and South’.