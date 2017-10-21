The Sun News
2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar

— 21st October 2017

By Ismail Omipidan

Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Thursday met with former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), as part of his consultations with former leaders of the country concerning his presidential ambition.

The meeting, which was held   at the Minna hill top residence of the former military leader in Niger State, was held behind closed doors and it lasted for about two hours.

Although details of what transpired at the meeting were still sketchy as at press time, Saturday Sun gathered authoritatively that it was not unconnected with Lamido’s presidential aspiration.

Recall that Lamido also made a similar visit to former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, about two month ago.

Before then, he had met with all the states chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including zonal vice chairmen of the party, where he told them of his aspiration and urged them to pick the best for the party when the time comes.

The parleys, Saturday Sun learnt, would continue with all relevant  stakeholders and key actors  in the  Nigerian project, ahead of the PDP’s presidential primary.

