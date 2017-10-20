The Sun News
2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar

— 20th October 2017

From: Ismail Omipidan
Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido on Thursday met with former military Head of state , General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as part of his consultative meeting with former leaders of the country concerning his presidential ambition.

The meeting, which was held at the Minna hill top residence of the former military leader, in Niger State, was held behind closed doors and it lasted for about two hours.

Although details of what transpired at the meeting was still sketchy as at press time, Daily Sun gathered authoritatively that it was not unconnected with Lamido’s presidential aspiration.

It will be recalled that Lamido made a similar visit to former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, about two month ago, as part of his nationwide consultations on his presidential aspiration in 2019.

Before then, he had met with all the states chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Zonal vice chairmen of the party, where he told them of his aspiration and urged them to pick the best for the party when the time comes.

The consultation, Daily Sun gathered , would continue with all relevant stake holders and key actors in the Nigerian project, ahead of the PDP’s presidential primary.

