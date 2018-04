Gyang Bere, Jos

Five days after President Muhammadu Buhari declared to contest the 2019 Presidential election for a second term, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has made known his intention to contest governorship election in the state after intense pressure from the citizens.

Governir Lalong, in a press statement by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, said the governor made the declaration following pressure from Plateau people.

He said the declaration came after a motion from member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN) during an enlarged APC stakeholders meeting, held at Yelwa Club, in Jos, Plateau State.

“Today, i am yielding to pressure to declare my intention to re-contest Governorship election in Plateau state. I know several groups have endorsed me, some have printed posters as a sign of their support but i am declaring today that i will seek re-election in 2019.”

Hon. Dati explained that the meeting was chaired by the APC Chairman, Latep Dabang, the entire APC party leadership in the State, the Deputy Governor and members of the State Executive Council, Hon Speaker and members of the Plateau State House of Assembly as well as members of the National Assembly.

Former Deputy Governor of the State, Dame Pauline Tallen, Arc Pam Dung Gyang , former Governorship aspirant, Mallam Samaila Makama, former Chairman, National Population Commission and several key stakeholders who spoke, paid glowing tributes to Governor Lalong for successfully steering the APC away from crisis following his Committee report which gave an amicable solution.

Hon Edward Pwajok (SAN), compelled the Governor in a motion raised earlier in the meeting to seek re-election in 2019 and was seconded unanimously.