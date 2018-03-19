2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths

• Ambode laments dearth of skilled labour

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has directed the state Employability Support Project (LSESP) to ensure it provides 10,000 jobs for youths in 2019, just as he lamented acute shortage of employable skilled labour in the country.

Ambode, who spoke at the graduation of 540 graduate trainees under LSESP, said the country has thousands of unemployed youths desperate to secure jobs, but “lack the required skill to actualise their dreams.”

The governor said several firms were unable to find youths with requisite skill to fill vacant key positions that can boost their business efficiency.

He said: “While the business ecosystem in the state has improved over the years, skill manpower remains a significant issue for businesses operating in Lagos.

“There is an acute shortage of skilled and employable labour required to fill the needs of the job market. Several firms and industries across the country are unable to find youths (graduate and non-graduates) with requisite skills to fill key positions,” he said.

Ambode, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, said 10,000 youths would be equipped with required skills to fill the jobs in the state.

He said the youths would be supported with job placement through LSESP and added that with the aim of capacity-building and provision of employment opportunities for the youths, the project aims to provide the jobs before 2019.

Earlier, Chairman, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, said LSESP is the result of a partnership between the LSETF and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which is meant to improve the technical and vocational training outcomes in the state with the aim of increasing employment opportunities for young people in Lagos.

“This event is a culmination of a journey that started in November 2016, resulting in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UNDP in May 2017. UNDP provided LSETF a grant of $1 million to complement the fund’s contribution of $3 million towards an employability project in Lagos State,” she said.