The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - 2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths
19th March 2018 - Kano approves N4bn for flyover, roads
19th March 2018 - Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi
19th March 2018 - APGA consolidates, as Obiano takes fresh oath
19th March 2018 - Chemical weapons experts storm UK in Russia spy case
19th March 2018 - Burundi to hold referendum on power May 17
19th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Putin secures 4th term
19th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: OPS, landlords seek more reliefs despite Ambode’s concession
19th March 2018 - FG should prioritise sectors to support industries –Prof. Iyanda, NIM boss
19th March 2018 - Dizengoff Case Harvester emerges best tractor in Nigeria
Home / National / 2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths

2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths

— 19th March 2018

• Ambode laments dearth of skilled labour

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has directed the state Employability Support Project (LSESP) to ensure it provides 10,000 jobs for youths in 2019, just as he lamented acute shortage of employable skilled labour in the country.

Ambode, who spoke at the graduation of 540 graduate trainees under LSESP, said the country has thousands of unemployed youths desperate to secure jobs, but “lack the required skill to actualise their dreams.”

The governor said several firms were unable to find youths with requisite skill to fill vacant key positions that can boost their business efficiency.

He said: “While the business ecosystem in the state has improved over the years, skill manpower remains a significant issue for businesses operating in Lagos.

“There is an acute shortage of skilled and employable labour required to fill the needs of the job market. Several firms and industries across the country are unable to find youths (graduate and non-graduates) with requisite skills to fill key positions,” he said.

Ambode, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, said 10,000 youths would be equipped with required skills to fill the jobs in the state.

He said the youths would be supported with job placement through LSESP and added that with the aim of capacity-building and provision of employment opportunities for the youths, the project aims to provide the jobs before 2019.

Earlier, Chairman, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, said LSESP is the result of a partnership between the LSETF and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which is meant to improve the technical and vocational training outcomes in the state with the aim of increasing employment opportunities for young people in Lagos.

“This event is a culmination of a journey that started in November 2016, resulting in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UNDP in May 2017. UNDP provided LSETF a grant of $1 million to complement the fund’s contribution of $3 million towards an employability project in Lagos State,” she said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths

— 19th March 2018

• Ambode laments dearth of skilled labour Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has directed the state Employability Support Project (LSESP) to ensure it provides 10,000 jobs for youths in 2019, just as he lamented acute shortage of employable skilled labour in the country. Ambode, who spoke at the graduation of 540 graduate trainees under…

  • Kano approves N4bn for flyover, roads

    — 19th March 2018

    • Mulls lifting Okada ban James Ojo, Abuja; Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Government has announced the approval of N4 billion for the construction of underpass and flyover which will link Zaria Road/Silver Jubilee and Zoo Road in the metropolis.  Commissioner for Information, Youth, and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement issued in Abuja,…

  • Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi

    — 19th March 2018

    The Nigerian Army has said its troops killed four armed militiamen and arrested nine in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Director of Army/Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday. Chukwu said troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole on patrol were attacked by the militia group at Burra Junction…

  • APGA consolidates, as Obiano takes fresh oath

    — 19th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja History will again be made this weekend when the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government under the leadership of Governor Willie Obiano, will take another oath of office to begin a new era in piloting affairs of Anambra State. APGA had outlandishly outsmarted 37 other political parties to poll an unprecedented victory…

  • Land Use Charge: OPS, landlords seek more reliefs despite Ambode’s concession

    — 19th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun, Bimbo Oyesola and Adewale Sanyaolu As the public awaits measured response from the critical stakeholders to the Lagos State Land Use Charge (LUC) reduction by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, investigation has shown that the failure of the state to put consultation ahead of the legislation as well as its opaque-cum-military style of integrating purposes…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share