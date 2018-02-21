The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - 2019: ‘Lady Nwokonneya: Voice for women, youths’
21st February 2018 - Pollution, erosion: NEWMAP gives out cooking stoves to Enugu rural dwellers
21st February 2018 - Ezediaro seeks unity, cohesion in Imo APC
21st February 2018 - Inaugural lecture: Prof Ngwakwe gives thanks to God 
21st February 2018 - Clash of Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday celebrations
21st February 2018 - Dislodged and abandoned
21st February 2018 - Day Imoke, Adeola, others celebrated Solomon Giwa-Amu
21st February 2018 - FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017
21st February 2018 - Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy
21st February 2018 - How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral
Home / oriental news / 2019: ‘Lady Nwokonneya: Voice for women, youths’

2019: ‘Lady Nwokonneya: Voice for women, youths’

— 21st February 2018

A coalition of over 20 women societies and groups under the aegis of National Association of Isiala Ngwa Progressive Women has called on Lady Blessing Uwaoma Nwokonneya to contest the Isiala Ngwa Federal Constituency, Abia State seat in the House of Representatives come 2019.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of their enlarged town hall meeting held in Omoba, the capital of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Abia State.

The communique, which was jointly signed by its National President, Mrs. Anastesia Ukomadu and National Secretary, Lady Adaku Erondu, said the call on Nwokonneya was in consideration of her track records, commitment to the welfare of our people, wealth of experience and confidence in her capacity to offer a best-in-class representation for our people.

Lady Nwokonneya is a financial management specialist and thoroughbred professional banker with many years of service in various banks in Nigeria, carting away laurels in its trail. She excelled in the crucible of test of character and performance in various assignments winning many awards for top class performance.

Given her background, exposure, quality experience, rich network and commitment to the good of our people, Lady Nwokonneya will no doubt offer the good people of Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency a quality and purposeful representation that has never been seen before.

Hence they expressed their pleasure in requesting Lady Blessing Uwaoma Nwokonneya, Nne Oha, Ohuru obia gbawa nkwa, Ugonwanyi Ndi Ngwa, Woman Leader of Isiala Ngwa residents in Abuja, Lady of Knights of Mulumba, Mother of Light, a generational politician, consummate manager of men and resources, , Nwanyi Anyi, to stand up and be counted in ensuring quality representation for the good people of isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The women urged all stakeholders to support the candidature of Lady Nwokonneya to lift the socio economic life of our people.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017

— 21st February 2018

…A’Ibom gets highest shares, Osun least Uche Usim, (Abuja); Adewale Sanyaolu The three tiers of government shared a total of N6.418 trillion in 2017 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). The figure  represents an increase of 25.8 per cent  and 6.8 per cent when compared to total disbursements of N5.1 trillion and N6.011 trillion shared…

  • Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

    — 21st February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Obe, has said the opening up of direct flight between Lagos and Banjul by Air Peace would go a long way in strengthening bilateral trade relations in both countries.  Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke at a ceremony in Banjul to mark the airline’s Lagos-Banjul inaugural flight lamented…

  • How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral

    — 21st February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Facts yesterday emerged on why containers of manganese meant for export from Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa  failed to arrive their destination 10 days after flag-off. The journey from Ikorodu to Apapa, both in Lagos, by barge is usually not more that six hours but 10 days after…

  • Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede

    — 21st February 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Polar-Afrique Consulting Limited and former Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Chris Osi Itsede, has said that the ease of doing business in Nigeria is not as attractive as it is in South Africa. Itsede, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • Benue/Nasarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders  in Abuja

    — 21st February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja; Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The  Inspector General of Police (IGP),  Ibrahim Idris yesterday met with stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa states to find a lasting solution to  the incessant attacks by herdsmen. The meeting which was attended by government officials and traditional rulers from the two states also had members of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share