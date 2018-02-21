2019: ‘Lady Nwokonneya: Voice for women, youths’

A coalition of over 20 women societies and groups under the aegis of National Association of Isiala Ngwa Progressive Women has called on Lady Blessing Uwaoma Nwokonneya to contest the Isiala Ngwa Federal Constituency, Abia State seat in the House of Representatives come 2019.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of their enlarged town hall meeting held in Omoba, the capital of Isiala Ngwa South LGA, Abia State.

The communique, which was jointly signed by its National President, Mrs. Anastesia Ukomadu and National Secretary, Lady Adaku Erondu, said the call on Nwokonneya was in consideration of her track records, commitment to the welfare of our people, wealth of experience and confidence in her capacity to offer a best-in-class representation for our people.

Lady Nwokonneya is a financial management specialist and thoroughbred professional banker with many years of service in various banks in Nigeria, carting away laurels in its trail. She excelled in the crucible of test of character and performance in various assignments winning many awards for top class performance.

Given her background, exposure, quality experience, rich network and commitment to the good of our people, Lady Nwokonneya will no doubt offer the good people of Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency a quality and purposeful representation that has never been seen before.

Hence they expressed their pleasure in requesting Lady Blessing Uwaoma Nwokonneya, Nne Oha, Ohuru obia gbawa nkwa, Ugonwanyi Ndi Ngwa, Woman Leader of Isiala Ngwa residents in Abuja, Lady of Knights of Mulumba, Mother of Light, a generational politician, consummate manager of men and resources, , Nwanyi Anyi, to stand up and be counted in ensuring quality representation for the good people of isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The women urged all stakeholders to support the candidature of Lady Nwokonneya to lift the socio economic life of our people.